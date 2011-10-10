* Brazil real, Mexico gain as France, Belgium rescue Dexia
* Franco-German promise on debt measures helps LatAm FX
* Real, Mexico peso No. 2 and No. 3 FX gainers in October
(Updates prices, adds peso comment)
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Brazil's
currency closed at its strongest level in three weeks and the
Mexican peso rallied against the U.S. dollar on Monday after
Europe vowed stronger action on its debt problems.
France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed to a plan to take
over and restructure Dexia (DEXI.BR) bank, saddled with debt
from Greece. For details see [ID:nL5E7L903A]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday promised measures to solve the euro
zone debt crisis by the end of October. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]
"The European news has been very helpful for the real
today. In fact it has been lifting pretty much all non-dollar
currencies," said Marianna Costa, chief economist with Link
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "People are still cynical about the
Europeans' promises, but it has opened a window for gains."
The Brazilian real BRBY gained 0.40 percent to 1.7625 to
the U.S. dollar, its strongest close since Sept. 16. Earlier it
gained as much as 1.86 percent to 1.7372, its strongest
Intraday
level since Sept. 19.
The Mexican peso MXN=D2, Latin America's most-traded
currency, gained 1.54 percent to 13.2364 to the dollar, close
to three-week highs.
Peru's sol PEN=PE firmed 0.5 percent to 2.7280 to the
dollar, its strongest close in a month.
The real, which weakened 16 percent in September, is the
region's second most-traded currency.
Last month's losses came as global investors pulled money
from Latin America and other emerging markets on concern a
default by Greece would cause international capital markets to
seize up. Holding assets denominated in dollars is seen by many
investors as safer than holding less liquid emerging market
assets.
A Greek default could saddle banks such as Dexia with
losses, making them unwilling or unable to lend. This would
likely lead to slower growth worldwide and could prompt other
defaults as countries such as Italy and Spain find investors
unwilling to refinance maturing debt at sustainable prices.
In October, such concern has eased: the real has gained
more than 6 percent and the Mexican peso more than 5 percent,
the second- and third-best performing currencies in the world
after the Gambian Dalasi GMD=, which has firmed 8.83 percent
against the dollar.
HIGH VOLATILITY
The real is likely to trade in the 1.70 to 1.80 range over
the coming weeks and months, Costa said, an outlook that has
shifted from 1.60 to 1.70 as recently as the end of the
August.
"We need to keep in mind that the world situation is very
volatile," she said. "We have a range, but in a pinch or
briefly the real could weaken to as far as 1.90."
Swings in price could be large this week because of low
trading volumes due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday on Monday
and Brazil's Our Lady of Aparecida holiday on Thursday.
Local currency markets in Chile, Argentine and Colombia
were also closed on Monday.
Mexico's peso should trade near 13.30 this week and could
firm to about 13.00, said Eduardo Avila, a currency analyst at
Monex, a Mexico City Brokerage.
Continued positive news from Europe could help the peso
firm to 13.10 to the dollar, said Jorge Gordillo, an analyst at
CIBanco in Mexico City.
A lack of detail on how Merkel and Sarkozy plan to meet
their pledge to bolster banks and handle Greece's shaky
finances could prevent further gains.
"They are kicking the can down the road. They will protect
the financial system and then start to talk about a
restructuring of debt," Gordillo said.
In addition to Europe, traders are watching growth in the
United States, responsible for about 80 percent of Mexico's
export earnings.
Growth in the United States, with almost a quarter of world
output, has been sluggish. Stronger U.S. growth could help the
Mexican peso strengthen.
(With additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City;
Editing by Todd Benson, Alonso Soto and Kenneth Barry)