* Brazil real, Mexico gain as France, Belgium rescue Dexia

* Franco-German promise on debt measures helps LatAm FX

* Real, Mexico peso No. 2 and No. 3 FX gainers in October (Updates prices, adds peso comment)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 Brazil's currency closed at its strongest level in three weeks and the Mexican peso rallied against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Europe vowed stronger action on its debt problems.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed to a plan to take over and restructure Dexia (DEXI.BR) bank, saddled with debt from Greece. For details see [ID:nL5E7L903A]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday promised measures to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of October. [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

"The European news has been very helpful for the real today. In fact it has been lifting pretty much all non-dollar currencies," said Marianna Costa, chief economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "People are still cynical about the Europeans' promises, but it has opened a window for gains."

The Brazilian real BRBY gained 0.40 percent to 1.7625 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest close since Sept. 16. Earlier it gained as much as 1.86 percent to 1.7372, its strongest Intraday level since Sept. 19.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2, Latin America's most-traded currency, gained 1.54 percent to 13.2364 to the dollar, close to three-week highs.

Peru's sol PEN=PE firmed 0.5 percent to 2.7280 to the dollar, its strongest close in a month.

The real, which weakened 16 percent in September, is the region's second most-traded currency.

Last month's losses came as global investors pulled money from Latin America and other emerging markets on concern a default by Greece would cause international capital markets to seize up. Holding assets denominated in dollars is seen by many investors as safer than holding less liquid emerging market assets.

A Greek default could saddle banks such as Dexia with losses, making them unwilling or unable to lend. This would likely lead to slower growth worldwide and could prompt other defaults as countries such as Italy and Spain find investors unwilling to refinance maturing debt at sustainable prices.

In October, such concern has eased: the real has gained more than 6 percent and the Mexican peso more than 5 percent, the second- and third-best performing currencies in the world after the Gambian Dalasi GMD=, which has firmed 8.83 percent against the dollar.

HIGH VOLATILITY

The real is likely to trade in the 1.70 to 1.80 range over the coming weeks and months, Costa said, an outlook that has shifted from 1.60 to 1.70 as recently as the end of the August.

"We need to keep in mind that the world situation is very volatile," she said. "We have a range, but in a pinch or briefly the real could weaken to as far as 1.90."

Swings in price could be large this week because of low trading volumes due to the U.S. Columbus Day holiday on Monday and Brazil's Our Lady of Aparecida holiday on Thursday.

Local currency markets in Chile, Argentine and Colombia were also closed on Monday.

Mexico's peso should trade near 13.30 this week and could firm to about 13.00, said Eduardo Avila, a currency analyst at Monex, a Mexico City Brokerage.

Continued positive news from Europe could help the peso firm to 13.10 to the dollar, said Jorge Gordillo, an analyst at CIBanco in Mexico City.

A lack of detail on how Merkel and Sarkozy plan to meet their pledge to bolster banks and handle Greece's shaky finances could prevent further gains.

"They are kicking the can down the road. They will protect the financial system and then start to talk about a restructuring of debt," Gordillo said.

In addition to Europe, traders are watching growth in the United States, responsible for about 80 percent of Mexico's export earnings.

Growth in the United States, with almost a quarter of world output, has been sluggish. Stronger U.S. growth could help the Mexican peso strengthen.

