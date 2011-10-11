* Real gives up loss to gain as Euro leaders move on debt

* Greece bailout approved, European banks face new tests

* Mexico's peso trims losses; Colombia, Chile pesos firm

(Updates prices)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened for a sixth day against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, erasing early losses after debt bailout cash was approved for Greece and regulators said European banks will face tougher capital tests.

"There is a feeling today of optimism that the European authorities are finally realizing that they have to take concrete action to stop this crisis from spreading," said Guilherme Monaco, a foreign exchange trader at Hencorp Commcor, a Sao Paulo securities brokerage.

After reviewing Greek finances and efforts to cut its debt burden, officials from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank on Tuesday said Greece should receive an 8 billion euro loan in November to help pay maturing debt. [ID:nL5E7LB1JM]

The bailout aims to prevent default on more than 300 billion euros ($411 billion) of Greek debt. A default could undermine investor willingness to finance other euro zone countries and choke global growth and lending.

Regulatory officials in Europe told Reuters on Tuesday the region's banks will face more stringent "stress tests" and may need to raise about 100 billion euros of new capital as a backstop against potential debt losses [ID:nL5E7LB1V8]

After weakening as much as 1.15 percent in early trading, Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.25 percent to 1.7580 to the dollar. After today's gains the real remains the second best performing currency this month of the more than 150 tracked by Thomson Reuters. Only the Gambian dalasi GMD=, which has firmed 8.8 percent, has gained more in October.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 trimmed losses, weakening 0.23 percent to 13.3370. Earlier it weakened as much as 0.61 percent to 13.3276. The peso, which has firmed about 4.3 percent in October, is the fourth-strongest performer this month, after the dalasi, real and Polish zloty PLN=.

The early losses came after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Tuesday that a Greek default and its aftermath could cause the financial system to freeze up. [ID:nL5E7LB1V8]

Approval of the Greek bailout, while made with calls for Greece to do more to improve its finances, put a halt to the losses.

"The tendency is for the peso to appreciate," said Rodolfo Navarrete, a director at Vector Casa de Bolsa, a Mexico City securities brokerage. "The European situation has been limiting that tendency."

If Europe's leaders move quickly to bolster banks and limit the impact of Greece's debt problems, Navarrete said he sees the peso gaining about 4 percent to 12.90 or 12.80 to the dollar in the coming weeks.

Low U.S. interest rates will attract investors to higher-yielding Mexican bonds even as Mexico presents a better outlook for growth than in the United States, he added.

The Chilean and Colombian pesos gained. Their local markets closed yesterday for holidays and gains on Tuesday were largely the result the market catching up with Monday's gains in other emerging markets.

Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 1.71 percent to 509.50 to the dollar, even as copper, the country's main export, fell. Copper for three-month delivery fell 3.27 percent to $7,249.75 a tonne in London.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX fell 1.14 percent to 1,915.00 to the dollar.

The Colombian peso may also have received a boost from Empresa de Energia de Bogota or EEB EEB.CN.

The Colombian utility said on Tuesday it plans to sell $610 million of bonds in international markets. Some of the sale will be used to pay existing debt some to raise new, longer-term capital. [ID:nN1E7961KB] (Editing by Andrew Hay)