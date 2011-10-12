* Investors bet on approval of EU bailout fund boost
* Mexico's peso firms 1.5 pct, Chile's peso up 2 pct
By Jean Luis Arce and Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's and Chile's pesos
firmed to three-week highs on Wednesday as hopes Europe will
soon approve a plan to bolster its bailout fund boosted riskier
assets around the globe.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member euro zone
that still needs to approve a plan to strengthen the euro
zone's rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
The Slovak parliament rejected on Tuesday the plan to
bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), but
parties began talks with the opposition to reach a deal on
ratifying the plan.
"They will end up approving it in a second vote and
investors are giving them the benefit of the doubt," said
Gabriel Lozano, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.
Mexico's peso MXN= gained more than 1.6 percent to
13.1780 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19. The Chilean
peso CLP=CL bid 2 percent stronger on Wednesday to 499 per
dollar, also a three-week high.
Mexico's peso has gained 7 percent from near a two-year low
last week, while Chile's peso rocketed back from a one-year low
as fears eased that Europe's debt troubles could spark another
global financial crisis.
Still, traders were cautious that recent gains could
reverse if Europe is unable to deliver on expectations of a
bolder new plan to shore up banks hurt by the debt crisis.
"We are seeing demand for emerging markets today," said
Francisco Diez, director of emerging market trading at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "But sentiment is changing day to
day," he said.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX gained 1 percent to 1896 per
dollar, trading at its strongest in two weeks.
Peru's sol PEN=PE surged to its highest in more than
three years, but pulled back to 2.7250 per dollar, still 0.18
percent firmer.
High metals prices are supporting exports while investors
have become increasingly convinced left-wing President Ollanta
Humala, who took office in July, will not impose major reforms
that could discourage foreign investment in Peru.
"Positive trade results together with evidence of strong
capital inflows from foreign direct investment still support
our forecast for the (sol) to remain strong," Felipe Hernandez,
an analyst at RBS Securities, wrote in a note.
Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday. The real had
gained ground for six straight sessions through Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo in Lima, writing by Michael
O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)