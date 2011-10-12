* Investors bet on approval of EU bailout fund boost

* Mexico's peso firms 1.5 pct, Chile's peso up 2 pct

By Jean Luis Arce and Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's and Chile's pesos firmed to three-week highs on Wednesday as hopes Europe will soon approve a plan to bolster its bailout fund boosted riskier assets around the globe.

Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member euro zone that still needs to approve a plan to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]

The Slovak parliament rejected on Tuesday the plan to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), but parties began talks with the opposition to reach a deal on ratifying the plan.

"They will end up approving it in a second vote and investors are giving them the benefit of the doubt," said Gabriel Lozano, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained more than 1.6 percent to 13.1780 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19. The Chilean peso CLP=CL bid 2 percent stronger on Wednesday to 499 per dollar, also a three-week high.

Mexico's peso has gained 7 percent from near a two-year low last week, while Chile's peso rocketed back from a one-year low as fears eased that Europe's debt troubles could spark another global financial crisis.

Still, traders were cautious that recent gains could reverse if Europe is unable to deliver on expectations of a bolder new plan to shore up banks hurt by the debt crisis.

"We are seeing demand for emerging markets today," said Francisco Diez, director of emerging market trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "But sentiment is changing day to day," he said.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX gained 1 percent to 1896 per dollar, trading at its strongest in two weeks.

Peru's sol PEN=PE surged to its highest in more than three years, but pulled back to 2.7250 per dollar, still 0.18 percent firmer.

High metals prices are supporting exports while investors have become increasingly convinced left-wing President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, will not impose major reforms that could discourage foreign investment in Peru.

"Positive trade results together with evidence of strong capital inflows from foreign direct investment still support our forecast for the (sol) to remain strong," Felipe Hernandez, an analyst at RBS Securities, wrote in a note.

Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday. The real had gained ground for six straight sessions through Tuesday. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo in Lima, writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)