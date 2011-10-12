* Investors bet on approval of stronger EU bailout fund
* Mexico's peso firms 0.8 pct, Chile's peso up 2 pct
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Michael O'Boyle and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's and Chile's pesos
firmed to three-week highs on Wednesday as hopes Europe will
soon approve a plan to bolster its bailout fund boosted riskier
assets around the globe.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member euro zone
that still needs to approve a plan to strengthen the euro
zone's rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
The Slovak parliament rejected on Tuesday the plan to
bolster the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), but
the fallen government struck a deal with the leftist opposition
on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the fund by Friday.
[ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
"They will end up approving it in a second vote and
investors are giving them the benefit of the doubt," said
Gabriel Lozano, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.
Mexico's peso MXN= strengthened more than 1.6 percent to
13.1780 per dollar, its highest since Sept. 19. The currency
could not hold the gains and retreated to 13.29 per dollar,
halving its advance for the day to 0.8 percent.
The Chilean peso CLP=CL bid 2 percent stronger to 499 per
dollar, also a three-week high.
Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest
rate steady at 5.25 percent at its meeting on Thursday,
according to the bank's monthly poll. Analysts do see a cut in
December. [ID:nN1E79B0NB]
Mexico's peso has gained 7 percent from near a two-year low
last week while Chile's peso rocketed back from a one-year low
as fears eased that Europe's debt troubles could spark another
global financial crisis.
Traders were cautious that recent gains could reverse if
Europe is unable to deliver on expectations of a bolder new
plan to shore up banks hurt by the debt crisis.
"There may be some unfounded optimism here," said Win Thin,
an emerging markets currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
"Europe is going to have its ups and downs and people still
want to buy emerging markets for the long term, I just don't
think this is the time to buy," Thin said.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX gained 1 percent to 1896 per
dollar, trading at its strongest in two weeks.
Peru's sol PEN=PE surged to its highest in more than
three years, but pulled back to 2.7260 per dollar, still 0.15
percent firmer.
High metals prices are supporting exports while investors
have become increasingly convinced left-wing President Ollanta
Humala, who took office in July, will not impose major reforms
that could discourage foreign investment in Peru.
"Positive trade results together with evidence of strong
capital inflows from foreign direct investment still support
our forecast for the (sol) to remain strong," Felipe Hernandez,
an analyst at RBS Securities, wrote in a note.
Brazilian markets were closed for a holiday. The real had
gained ground for six straight sessions through Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo in Lima. Editing by Andrew Hay)