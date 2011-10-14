* Mexico firms on U.S. sales, c.bank rate held at 4.5 pct

* Brazil's real firms to strongest level in four weeks

* Colombia begins new currency intervention system

* Peru's sol gains, extends strongest levels in 31 months

By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 Brazil's real gained against the U.S. dollar for a seventh day in eight, rising to its strongest level in four weeks on Friday, after the United States reported better-than-expected retail sales in September.

U.S. retail sales grew at their fastest pace in seven months, beating expectations. The result revives the growth outlook in the world's largest economy and reduces chances of a second recession in two years. For more see:[ID:nN1E79D09D]

World markets also got a boost from meetings of the G20 group of nations in Paris where leaders of the main developed and developing nations are expected to help move Europe closer to a resolution of its sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]

Concern about the United States and Europe, economies responsible for half the world's economic output, prompted many investors to dump Latin American and other emerging market holdings and purchase assets denominated in dollars, the world's most traded or "liquid" currency.

That sell-off is now "overdone," said Michael Woolfolk, senior FX strategist with BNYMellon in New York.

"We are back to a growth scenario in the U.S. rather than facing a double-dip recession," he said. "We are getting respite from a broader emerging-market selling trend."

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.81 percent to 1.7355 to the dollar and gained as much as 1.33 percent to 1.7265, its strongest level since Sept. 16.

The real is also on track for a second week of gains, having added about 1.6 percent since last Friday, Oct. 7. So far this month, it is the second-best performer after Gambia's dalasi GMD=, among the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters.

U.S. DATA A TONIC FOR MEXICO

Mexico's peso rose 1.30 percent to 13.2470 to the dollar and is on track for a gain of about 1.4 percent this week. So far in October, it is the world's sixth-best peformer.

Mexico's economy is particularly sensitive to U.S. growth as the United States provides Mexico with about 80 pecent of its export earnings.

Oil, a key Mexican export, also rose, with U.S. light crude for Nov. 1 settlement CLc1 rising 2.74 percent to $86.54 a barrel in New York.

Automobiles, another important Mexican export, were a key factor in the jump in U.S. retail sales in September.

"The U.S. data calmed the waters," said Antonio Magana, a trader at Interacciones, a Mexico City securities brokerage. "We think the peso could once again touch 13.15 to the dollar."

Resolution of Europe's debt problem, along with a bank recapitalization to cushion potential losses from a default in Greece, could lead the peso to 13 to the dollar, he added.

Woolfolk believes the lack of debt resolution in Europe means currency values "will get worse before they get better."

Mexico's central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent MXCBIR=ECI, helping maintain a premium over comparable U.S. debt. [ID:nN1E79C25Y]

Mexico's 10-year bond in pesos MX10YT=RR rose 0.603 to 104.13 percent of face value. The yield fell 9 basis points to 6.22 percent. A similar U.S. Treasury US10YT=RR yields 2.23 percent.

In Chile, the peso CLP=CL rebounded from Thursday's losses, as copper, the country's principal export, rose.

The peso advanced 0.56 percent to 502.10 to the dollar.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 rose 3.15 percent to $7,540 in London.

Colombia's peso gained 0.26 percent to 1,898.00 to the dollar. Friday is the first day of the central bank's new currency intervention system.

The central bank has said it may enter the market to buy or sell dollars if the country's official peso COTCRM=RR gains or falls more than 2 percent beyond its 10-day moving average.

The spot peso is now trading at about 1.7 percent stronger than the official peso's 10 day moving average of 1.931.62 on Thursday.

Peru's sol PEN=PE edged up 0.2 percent to 2.7190, extending 31-month highs to its strongest level since April 16, 2008. (Additional reporting by Ursula Scollo in Lima and Jack Kimball in Bogota; Editing by Jan Paschal)