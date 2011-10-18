* China economic slowdown prompts commodity price decline

* Chile peso biggest loser among 25 most-traded currencies

* Colombia peso, Brazilian real weaken against dollar

* Mexico peso erases gains, weakens; Moody's warns France

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 Chile's peso weakened against the U.S. dollar, posting the largest intraday loss among the world's major currencies, on slower than expected growth in China.

China's economy grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, its slowest pace in more than two years and less than expected. China is Chile's largest trading partner. For more see: [ID:nL3E7LI1O1]

The China growth result, along with declines in steel and power output and demand for oil and other commodities comes as the world's second-largest national economy tries to control inflation by restricting credit. [ID:nL3E7LI0QI]

Copper, Chile's main export, fell for a second day.

"The peso's declines day are a reaction to the news of China slowing," said Juan Pablo Castro, chief Chilean economist with Spain's Banco Santander in Santiago. "The peso is very sensitive to external factors like the cost of copper."

The Chilean peso CLP=CLCLP= weakened 1.27 percent to 510.80 to the U.S. dollar, the largest intraday decline among the 25 most-traded world currencies.

Of the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, only the thinly traded Sao Tome dobra STD=, Guinea franc GNF= and Mauritanian ouguiya MRO= weakened more than the Chilean peso on Monday.

Chile's peso could weaken as much as 5.4 percent more to 540 if copper, a key component in electrical systems, falls below $3.00 a pound in New York, Castro said.

Copper at $3.50 a pound could help the peso gain to 500 to the dollar said Castro, who's bank expects the peso to finish the year at 510 and copper at $3.30

Copper for Dec. 1 settlement HGZX1, the most widely held copper future on the New York Mercantile Exchange, fell 2.1 percent to $3.31 a pound in New York. In London copper for three month delivery CMCU3 fell 2.5 percent to $7,309 a tonne.

Colombia, another country that depends heavily on exports of commodities, also saw its currency weaken. Its peso COP2=STFX dropped 0.53 percent to 1,897.60.

Colombia is a major exporter of oil, coal and coffee. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of the 19 most traded agricultural, energy and metals raw materials fell for a second day, shedding 0.77 percent to 312.11.

Brazil's real BRBY erased early losses. In a day of seesaw trading it was 0.50 percent firmer at 1.7595 after weakening as much as 0.98 percent earlier.

Iron-ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.02 percent to $150.30, the lowest for the main steel ingredient in 11 months.

China is also Brazil's largest trading partner and Brazil is the world's largest producer of coffee, sugar, beef and orange juice and the second largest exporter iron-ore and soybeans.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 was firmer in seesaw trading, up 0.19 percent at 13.4486 to the dollar after economic data from the U.S. showed that chain store sales increased for a second month. Earlier it weakened as much as 0.6 percent to 13.5369.

Mexico gets about 80 percent of its export earnings from the United States. Mexico is a major oil producer and exporter with an important mining industry.

The Mexican peso's declines may have been bolstered by concern about a potential Greek sovereign debt default that threatens to saddle European banks with large losses, slashing lending and growth world-wide.

France, which may see itself hit with a large bill to recapitalize money-losing banks if Greece defaults, saw its 10-year bond FR10YT=RR fall. The yield on that bond, a proxy for 10-year borrowing costs, rose to their highest levels since August.

Moody's Investors Service warned it may soon place France on a watch-list for a potential downgrade of its top-tier "AAA" credit rating. [ID:nL5E7LI0EX]

"The French banks are the big concern for the market, and I think the Moody's news makes the market a bit nervous," said Jorge Perez-Duarte, managing director of emerging markets at TD Securities in Toronto.

(Writing by Jeb Blount, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)