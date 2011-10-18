* China economic slowdown prompts weaker Chilean peso

* Brazil's real rallies against dollar on Europe hopes

* Mexico's peso advances, Peru's sol little changed

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 Chile's peso weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on slower than expected growth in China, but Brazil's real gained on hopes a euro zone sovereign debt crisis could be nearing resolution.

China's economy grew 9.1 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, its slowest pace in over two years. China is Chile's largest trading partner. [ID:nL3E7LI1O1]

The China growth result, along with declines in steel and power output and demand for oil and other commodities, comes as the world's second-largest national economy tries to control inflation by restricting credit. [ID:nL3E7LI0QI]

"The peso's declines today are a reaction to the news of China slowing," said Juan Pablo Castro, chief Chilean economist with Spain's Banco Santander in Santiago. "The peso is very sensitive to external factors like the cost of copper."

Chile's peso CLP=CL weakened 1.33 percent to 510.50 to the dollar, edging out the Malaysian ringgit MYR= as the world's worst performer on Tuesday.

Chile's peso could weaken to 540 if copper, a key component in electrical systems, falls below $3.00 a pound in New York, Castro said.

Copper at $3.50 a pound could help the peso gain to 500 to the dollar, said Castro, whose bank expects the peso to finish the year at 510 and copper at $3.30.

Colombia, another country that depends heavily on exports of commodities, also saw its currency weaken. Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.81 percent to 1,903.00.

Colombia is a major exporter of oil, coal and coffee.

EUROPE BOOSTS BRAZIL'S REAL

Brazil's real BRBY rallied at the end of the day on a report that France and Germany have agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros to help resolve a sovereign debt crisis in the 17-nation single currency bloc.

Britain's Guardian newspaper cited senior European Union diplomats in its story. [ID:nN1E79H1QH]

A senior euro zone source, however, told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

Brazil's real jumped 0.91 percent to 1.7575 to the dollar in a day of see-saw trading, making it the second best performer on Tuesday among the world's 37 most-traded currencies after the Australian dollar AUD=.

"The market here is looking quite a bit to what's going on abroad," said Mauricio Nakahodo, a senior economist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo. "The increase in this rescue fund is important, and the market is seeing it as a positive."

The Mexican peso's MXN=D2 gains on Tuesday were close behind the real's, gaining 0.78 percent to 13.3706 to the dollar.

So far this month the real is in a near tie with the Australian dollar for biggest gainer against the U.S. dollar, both rising about 6 percent.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Monday, firming 0.04 percent to 2.7210.

(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo;Editing by Diane Craft)