* Latin currencies erase gains on Euro debt "stalemate"
* Brazil real world's No. 2 loser among top currencies
* Mexico peso posts No. 3 daily loss; Chile peso weakens
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Latin
America's principal currencies gave up early gains to weaken
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on concern European
leaders are at an impasse over how to head off a widening
regional debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that talks with
Germany have stalled as Germany resists France's plans
toincrease the power and size of the region's 440 billion euro
bailout fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LJ3DK]
Most Latin American currencies rose earlier after a report
on Tuesday in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and
Germany planned to announce a nearly fivefold expansion of the
fund to 2 trillion euros this weekend. [ID:nL5E7LJ0WC]
The fund is being used to help Greece avoid a default and
to buy the bonds of countries such as Spain, whose debt was
downgraded on Tuesday, where tumbling bonds prices threaten to
drive financing costs to unsustainable levels. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]
Without expanded aid, many economists say Greece and other
countries may default on their debt, saddling banks with
enormous losses and causing Europe's financial system to freeze
up, choking off lending and growth worldwide.
"The market is just moving up and down in response to each
new bit of news about Europe," said Deborah Ausina, a trader at
Bulltick Capital Markets, a Miami-based investment bank and
securities brokerage. "In the morning the news was good, in the
afternoon it wasn't and it will likely be like this until we
get a resolution."
Mexico's peso reversed early gains to weaken 0.65 percent
to 13.4725 to the dollar, making it the third-worst loser on
Wednesday of the 35 most-traded currencies against the U.S.
dollar after South Africa's rand ZAR= and Brazil's real
BRBYBRL=
Earlier the Mexican peso, Latin America's most traded
currency according to the Bank of International Settlements,
had gained as much as 0.57 percent.
If Europe manages to provide a solution at a summit this
weekend, the peso could firm to 13.10 to 13 to the dollar
Ausina said.
The peso will firm about 4 percent by the end of the year
to trade at 12.96 to the dollar, according to the median
estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters and published on
Wednesday. [ID:nWNA1299]
BRAZIL RATE DECISION LOOMS
"The news that there could be big measures helped dispel
these fears about European debt," said Alejandro Padilla, an
analyst at Banorte-IXE, a Mexico City securities brokerage.
"(But) in Europe, there is still no clear program. Just how
they are going to finance more programs is not clear.
Brazil's real BRBY also weakened, shedding 0.99 percent
to 1.7750, its weakest close in almost two weeks.
The real is expected to be little changed at about 1.78 to
the dollar at the end of the year, according to the median
estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters and published Oct.
12. It is expected to firm to 1.73 to the dollar in 12 months.
[ID:nL5E7LD015]
"Once Europe resolves its problems, a lot of money that has
fled emerging market risk will come back," said Andre Guilherme
Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos, which
manages about $800 million of socks and bonds in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's central bank is expected on Wednesday to cut its
benchmark interest rate BRCBMP=ECI a half percentage point,
which would be its second cut in six weeks, to 11.5 percent
after a policy meeting on Wednesday, according to the median
estimate of 26 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Trading in Brazilian overnight interest rate futures
DIJF2<0#DIJ:> suggests a 99 percent implied probability
of a half-percentage-point cut to 11.5 percent and a 1 percent
chance of a cut to 11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data BCBWATCH.
Chile's peso CLP=CL also reversed direction to end the
day little changed from Tuesday, shedding 0.08 percent to
510.90
Chile's peso has lost more than 9 percent in the last three
months on concern Europe's crisis, along with slowing growth in
the U.S. and China, will undermine demand for copper, Chile's
principal export.
Copper HGZ1 fell 4.18 percent to $3.22 a pound in New
York, the its biggest one-day drop in three weeks.
