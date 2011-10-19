* Latin currencies erase gains on Euro debt "stalemate"

* Brazil real world's No. 2 loser among top currencies

* Mexico peso posts No. 3 daily loss; Chile peso weakens (Updates prices, recasts direction, adds comment)

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 Latin America's principal currencies gave up early gains to weaken against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on concern European leaders are at an impasse over how to head off a widening regional debt crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that talks with Germany have stalled as Germany resists France's plans toincrease the power and size of the region's 440 billion euro bailout fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LJ3DK]

Most Latin American currencies rose earlier after a report on Tuesday in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany planned to announce a nearly fivefold expansion of the fund to 2 trillion euros this weekend. [ID:nL5E7LJ0WC]

The fund is being used to help Greece avoid a default and to buy the bonds of countries such as Spain, whose debt was downgraded on Tuesday, where tumbling bonds prices threaten to drive financing costs to unsustainable levels. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]

Without expanded aid, many economists say Greece and other countries may default on their debt, saddling banks with enormous losses and causing Europe's financial system to freeze up, choking off lending and growth worldwide.

"The market is just moving up and down in response to each new bit of news about Europe," said Deborah Ausina, a trader at Bulltick Capital Markets, a Miami-based investment bank and securities brokerage. "In the morning the news was good, in the afternoon it wasn't and it will likely be like this until we get a resolution."

Mexico's peso reversed early gains to weaken 0.65 percent to 13.4725 to the dollar, making it the third-worst loser on Wednesday of the 35 most-traded currencies against the U.S. dollar after South Africa's rand ZAR= and Brazil's real BRBYBRL=

Earlier the Mexican peso, Latin America's most traded currency according to the Bank of International Settlements, had gained as much as 0.57 percent.

If Europe manages to provide a solution at a summit this weekend, the peso could firm to 13.10 to 13 to the dollar Ausina said.

The peso will firm about 4 percent by the end of the year to trade at 12.96 to the dollar, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters and published on Wednesday. [ID:nWNA1299]

BRAZIL RATE DECISION LOOMS

"The news that there could be big measures helped dispel these fears about European debt," said Alejandro Padilla, an analyst at Banorte-IXE, a Mexico City securities brokerage.

"(But) in Europe, there is still no clear program. Just how they are going to finance more programs is not clear.

Brazil's real BRBY also weakened, shedding 0.99 percent to 1.7750, its weakest close in almost two weeks.

The real is expected to be little changed at about 1.78 to the dollar at the end of the year, according to the median estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters and published Oct. 12. It is expected to firm to 1.73 to the dollar in 12 months. [ID:nL5E7LD015]

"Once Europe resolves its problems, a lot of money that has fled emerging market risk will come back," said Andre Guilherme Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos, which manages about $800 million of socks and bonds in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's central bank is expected on Wednesday to cut its benchmark interest rate BRCBMP=ECI a half percentage point, which would be its second cut in six weeks, to 11.5 percent after a policy meeting on Wednesday, according to the median estimate of 26 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Trading in Brazilian overnight interest rate futures DIJF2<0#DIJ:> suggests a 99 percent implied probability of a half-percentage-point cut to 11.5 percent and a 1 percent chance of a cut to 11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data BCBWATCH.

Chile's peso CLP=CL also reversed direction to end the day little changed from Tuesday, shedding 0.08 percent to 510.90

Chile's peso has lost more than 9 percent in the last three months on concern Europe's crisis, along with slowing growth in the U.S. and China, will undermine demand for copper, Chile's principal export.

Copper HGZ1 fell 4.18 percent to $3.22 a pound in New York, the its biggest one-day drop in three weeks. (Editing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Diane Craft)