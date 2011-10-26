* Mexican peso gains on outlook for Europe, U.S. data

* Brazil's real seesaws to end trading session stronger

* Chilean peso gains on EU summit and rising copper

* Argentine, Colombia pesos, Peru sol little changed

By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's peso gained against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid mixed trading in Latin American currencies, on expectations Europe's leaders would agree on measures to limit the impact of a potential Greek default.

The leaders of the 27 European Union member states were expected to announce measures to ease concerns that Greek insolvency would spread to Spain and Italy.

Such contagion could push government financing costs to unsustainable levels, saddle banks with crippling losses and put the brakes on lending and economic growth worldwide. For details, see [ID:nN1E79P0SF]

"The world is waiting for news out of Europe," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist with JPMorgan in Mexico City. "The market is positioning itself, not for something that is going to resolve all of Europe's problems, but something that's positive."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.84 percent to 13.4026 to the dollar. The peso MXN= gained the most among the 36 currencies most-traded against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Among the 20 Latin American currencies, only the Uruguayan peso UYU= firmed more, firming 1.52 percent to 19.50 to the dollar.

The Mexican peso was also helped by data showing the U.S. economy, the world's largest, was growing, Casillas said.

Non-transport durable goods orders, such as washing machines, furniture and consumer electronics, rose 1.7 percent in September, easily topping forecasts of economists surveyed by Reuters. [ID:nN1E79P0F6]

Mexico, more than other major Latin American economies, is linked to the United States, the source of nearly 80 percent of export earnings.

Chile's peso CLP=CL also gained, firming 0.24 percent to 500.90, one of its strongest levels since Oct. 17. Copper, the country's principal export and responsible for more than one-half of export earnings HGZ1, rose 2.7 percent to $3.51 a pound in New York.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened in a day of seesaw trading, shedding 0.14 percent to 1.7591 to the dollar.

ROOM TO GAIN

The back-and-forth in the real is a sign investors were uncertain about the outcome of the European meetings, analysts said.

"We continue to recommend that investors be cautious with Latin American currencies and long-term Latin American interest rates," said Roberto Melzi, Latin American strategist for Barclays Capital in New York

But another analyst, Diego Donadio of BNP Paribas, said he expects Latin American currencies to rebound from recent declines related to European debt in the coming months as slow, steady action to shore up banks, resolve Greece's problems and restore confidence in Italy and Spain moves forward.

Melzi said chances are good for small, steady declines in Latin American currencies in coming months.

"Once concern about European risk subsides, there are huge piles of money sitting in places and currencies that pay terrible rates of return," Donadio said. "As Europe calms down, that money will come back to Latin America."

Benchmark rates in major Latin American economies range between 4.5 percent in Mexico MXCBIR=ECI and 11.5 percent in Brazil BRCBMP=ECI higher than in the U.S., where the benchmark rate is zero to 0.25 percent, or the European Central Bank's 1.50 percent EUECBR=ECI.

Foreign and speculative investors have cut bets the Brazilian real and Mexican peso will gain. There is now room for these investors to raise bets for those currencies to gain, Donadio and Melzi said.

Speculative, non-commercial investors in Mexican peso futures have cut bets 1095741NNET on a stronger peso to their lowest level in at least three years, according to the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

As of Friday, their net position was 24,129 contracts ($899 million) in favor of a weaker peso, compared with a net 134,129 contracts ($4.98 billion) in favor of a stronger peso on April 19.

In Brazil foreign investors have slashed net bets the real will gain to almost zero on Wednesday from an all-time high of $24.6 billion in July.

"We have a technical position here that will limit wide swings," Donadio said.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Tuesday at 2.7170 to the dollar, as was Colombia's peso COP2=STFX at 1,879.80.

Argentina's peso traded flat, at 4.2350 to the dollar at midday on the formal interbank market ARS=RASL, where the central bank intervenes. In informal "blue chip" trade dominated by foreign-exchange houses the peso ARSB= firmed 0.11 percent to 4.4600. (Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)