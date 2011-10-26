* Mexican peso gains on outlook for Europe, U.S. data
* Brazil's real seesaws to end trading session stronger
* Chilean peso gains on EU summit and rising copper
* Argentine, Colombia pesos, Peru sol little changed
By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's
peso gained against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid mixed
trading in Latin American currencies, on expectations Europe's
leaders would agree on measures to limit the impact of a
potential Greek default.
The leaders of the 27 European Union member states were
expected to announce measures to ease concerns that Greek
insolvency would spread to Spain and Italy.
Such contagion could push government financing costs to
unsustainable levels, saddle banks with crippling losses and
put the brakes on lending and economic growth worldwide. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79P0SF]
"The world is waiting for news out of Europe," said Gabriel
Casillas, an economist with JPMorgan in Mexico City. "The
market is positioning itself, not for something that is going
to resolve all of Europe's problems, but something that's
positive."
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.84 percent to 13.4026 to
the dollar. The peso MXN= gained the most among the 36
currencies most-traded against the dollar, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Among the 20 Latin American currencies, only the Uruguayan
peso UYU= firmed more, firming 1.52 percent to 19.50 to the
dollar.
The Mexican peso was also helped by data showing the U.S.
economy, the world's largest, was growing, Casillas said.
Non-transport durable goods orders, such as washing
machines, furniture and consumer electronics, rose 1.7 percent
in September, easily topping forecasts of economists surveyed
by Reuters. [ID:nN1E79P0F6]
Mexico, more than other major Latin American economies, is
linked to the United States, the source of nearly 80 percent of
export earnings.
Chile's peso CLP=CL also gained, firming 0.24 percent to
500.90, one of its strongest levels since Oct. 17. Copper, the
country's principal export and responsible for more than
one-half of export earnings HGZ1, rose 2.7 percent to $3.51 a
pound in New York.
Brazil's real BRBY weakened in a day of seesaw trading,
shedding 0.14 percent to 1.7591 to the dollar.
ROOM TO GAIN
The back-and-forth in the real is a sign investors were
uncertain about the outcome of the European meetings, analysts
said.
"We continue to recommend that investors be cautious with
Latin American currencies and long-term Latin American interest
rates," said Roberto Melzi, Latin American strategist for
Barclays Capital in New York
But another analyst, Diego Donadio of BNP Paribas, said he
expects Latin American currencies to rebound from recent
declines related to European debt in the coming months as slow,
steady action to shore up banks, resolve Greece's problems and
restore confidence in Italy and Spain moves forward.
Melzi said chances are good for small, steady declines in
Latin American currencies in coming months.
"Once concern about European risk subsides, there are huge
piles of money sitting in places and currencies that pay
terrible rates of return," Donadio said. "As Europe calms down,
that money will come back to Latin America."
Benchmark rates in major Latin American economies range
between 4.5 percent in Mexico MXCBIR=ECI and 11.5 percent in
Brazil BRCBMP=ECI higher than in the U.S., where the
benchmark rate is zero to 0.25 percent, or the European Central
Bank's 1.50 percent EUECBR=ECI.
Foreign and speculative investors have cut bets the
Brazilian real and Mexican peso will gain. There is now room
for these investors to raise bets for those currencies to gain,
Donadio and Melzi said.
Speculative, non-commercial investors in Mexican peso
futures have cut bets 1095741NNET on a stronger peso to their
lowest level in at least three years, according to the U.S.
Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
As of Friday, their net position was 24,129 contracts ($899
million) in favor of a weaker peso, compared with a net 134,129
contracts ($4.98 billion) in favor of a stronger peso on April
19.
In Brazil foreign investors have slashed net bets the real
will gain to almost zero on Wednesday from an all-time high of
$24.6 billion in July.
"We have a technical position here that will limit wide
swings," Donadio said.
Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Tuesday at
2.7170 to the dollar, as was Colombia's peso COP2=STFX at
1,879.80.
Argentina's peso traded flat, at 4.2350 to the dollar at
midday on the formal interbank market ARS=RASL, where the
central bank intervenes. In informal "blue chip" trade
dominated by foreign-exchange houses the peso ARSB= firmed
0.11 percent to 4.4600.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires;
editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)