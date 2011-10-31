* Japan's yen move boosts dollar against most currencies
* Commodity prices fall on Japan central bank intervention
* Argentina ratchets up peso control amid capital flight
* LatAm FX October gains intact after Friday losses
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 31 Latin American
currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, led by
Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, after Japan's central bank
intervened to stem the yen's appreciation against the
greenback.
The strengthening of the dollar after Japan's second
yen-selling move in less than three months caused global stock
and commodities prices to fall. For details see
Among the world's 36 most-traded currencies against the
dollar, all but five weakened and of those, all were unchanged
or little changed from Friday. Four of the nine biggest losers
on Monday were from important commodity producers -- Norway's
krone, South Africa's rand, Brazil's real and Mexico's peso.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 of the most
traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1
percent.
A weaker yen makes Japan's imports of iron ore, copper,
oil, food and other important Latin America-produced raw
materials more expensive, which could undermine demand for
those products. Japan, the world's third-largest economy, is
highly dependent on imports of raw materials.
"The Japanese intervention has triggered a generalized
dollar move across the board," said Nick Chamie, head of
emerging markets research with RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"People are also concerned on how this will impact demand for
commodities and an appetite for risk."
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 MXN=, weakened 2.75 percent to
13.3694 per U.S. dollar, its biggest one-day loss in more than
five weeks. Monday's slide trimmed one-month gains to about
3.7 percent in October, the first in six months and the
biggest since September 2010.
Brazil's real BRBY lost 1.29 percent to 1.7020. Despite
Monday's loss, the real's nearly 10 percent gain in October
was the largest one-month jump since April 2003. Of the 152
currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, only the Ugandan
shilling UGX= gained more than the real in October.
The gains in the peso and real in October came as European
leaders moved to resolve a sovereign debt and banking crisis
that threatened to choke off credit for governments,
individuals and businesses.
The risk of a global downturn had led investors to sell
emerging market assets, which are considered risky, for the
safety of the dollar. Agreements aimed at resolving the
European crisis announced last week sent investors rushing
back to emerging markets.
The rally ended with Japan's yen intervention, a move that
also caused raw materials prices to fall.
Mexico's peso, though, may be set to post new gains.
The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from
Mexico's central bank rose to its highest level since the
program was reactivated in early 2010 as local banks paid more
for protection against peso gains. [ID:nMEX004080]
ARGENTINA TIGHTENS CONTROLS
Argentina increased control of foreign exchange on Monday,
requiring all dollar purchases to get approval from tax
authorities.
The move, coming only days after President Cristina
Fernandez' Oct. 23rd commanding re-election and an order that
exporters bring 100 percent of foreign sales and earnings back
into Argentina, caused the supply of dollars to dry up.
To prevent the Argentine peso from weakening sharply as
the supply of dollars shrank, the central bank sold about
$1.80 billion of foreign reserves in October, including $100
million on Monday. [ID:nN1E79U0EK]
The Argentine peso ARS=RASL was little changed from
Friday at 4.2350 per dollar in the interbank market. In the
the parallel market ARSB=, the peso rose 0.28 percent to
4.4825.
Local media said the government planned to deploy several
thousand officials to enforce the new rules, which critics
described as a scare tactic to cool demand for dollars among
Argentines concerned that inflation is undermining the peso's
value.
Some suggest that the country's true inflation rate may be
double the 10.9 percent official rate. The International
Monetary Fund and other international organizations have
questioned the accuracy of Argentina's official statistics.
Inflation has eroded the currency's competitive edge for
exporters. Investors, small and large, expect the central bank
to allow a faster pace of depreciation in the coming months to
protect local industry. [ID:nN1E79R1LJ]
(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City,
Walter Bianchi, Jorge Otaola and Hillary Burke in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Jan Paschal)