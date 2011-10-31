* Japan's yen move boosts dollar against most currencies * Commodity prices fall on Japan central bank intervention * Argentina ratchets up peso control amid capital flight * LatAm FX October gains intact after Friday losses (Adds Mexican prices to close)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 31 Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, led by Mexico's peso and Brazil's real, after Japan's central bank intervened to stem the yen's appreciation against the greenback.

The strengthening of the dollar after Japan's second yen-selling move in less than three months caused global stock and commodities prices to fall. For details see [ID:nL4E7LV0D4] [ID:nN1E79U0EA]

Among the world's 36 most-traded currencies against the dollar, all but five weakened and of those, all were unchanged or little changed from Friday. Four of the nine biggest losers on Monday were from important commodity producers -- Norway's krone, South Africa's rand, Brazil's real and Mexico's peso.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 of the most traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1 percent.

A weaker yen makes Japan's imports of iron ore, copper, oil, food and other important Latin America-produced raw materials more expensive, which could undermine demand for those products. Japan, the world's third-largest economy, is highly dependent on imports of raw materials.

"The Japanese intervention has triggered a generalized dollar move across the board," said Nick Chamie, head of emerging markets research with RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "People are also concerned on how this will impact demand for commodities and an appetite for risk."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 MXN=, weakened 2.75 percent to 13.3694 per U.S. dollar, its biggest one-day loss in more than five weeks. Monday's slide trimmed one-month gains to about 3.7 percent in October, the first in six months and the biggest since September 2010.

Brazil's real BRBY lost 1.29 percent to 1.7020. Despite Monday's loss, the real's nearly 10 percent gain in October was the largest one-month jump since April 2003. Of the 152 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, only the Ugandan shilling UGX= gained more than the real in October.

The gains in the peso and real in October came as European leaders moved to resolve a sovereign debt and banking crisis that threatened to choke off credit for governments, individuals and businesses.

The risk of a global downturn had led investors to sell emerging market assets, which are considered risky, for the safety of the dollar. Agreements aimed at resolving the European crisis announced last week sent investors rushing back to emerging markets.

The rally ended with Japan's yen intervention, a move that also caused raw materials prices to fall.

Mexico's peso, though, may be set to post new gains.

The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from Mexico's central bank rose to its highest level since the program was reactivated in early 2010 as local banks paid more for protection against peso gains. [ID:nMEX004080]

ARGENTINA TIGHTENS CONTROLS

Argentina increased control of foreign exchange on Monday, requiring all dollar purchases to get approval from tax authorities.

The move, coming only days after President Cristina Fernandez' Oct. 23rd commanding re-election and an order that exporters bring 100 percent of foreign sales and earnings back into Argentina, caused the supply of dollars to dry up.

To prevent the Argentine peso from weakening sharply as the supply of dollars shrank, the central bank sold about $1.80 billion of foreign reserves in October, including $100 million on Monday. [ID:nN1E79U0EK]

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL was little changed from Friday at 4.2350 per dollar in the interbank market. In the the parallel market ARSB=, the peso rose 0.28 percent to 4.4825.

Local media said the government planned to deploy several thousand officials to enforce the new rules, which critics described as a scare tactic to cool demand for dollars among Argentines concerned that inflation is undermining the peso's value.

Some suggest that the country's true inflation rate may be double the 10.9 percent official rate. The International Monetary Fund and other international organizations have questioned the accuracy of Argentina's official statistics.

Inflation has eroded the currency's competitive edge for exporters. Investors, small and large, expect the central bank to allow a faster pace of depreciation in the coming months to protect local industry. [ID:nN1E79R1LJ] (Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City, Walter Bianchi, Jorge Otaola and Hillary Burke in Buenos Aires; Editing by Jan Paschal)