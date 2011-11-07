* Surging Italian yields raise concern about world growth

* Brazil real weakens; loss trimmed after 1.28 pct slide

* Chile peso weakens as copper price falls for second day

* Mexico peso posts "technical" gain; Colombia peso falls

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 Brazil's real weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, a day of mixed Latin American currency trading, on concern Europe's debt crisis will spread beyond Greece and choke world growth.

Italy's 10-year bond yields -- a measure of benchmark borrowing costs in the country IT10YT=RR -- rose to nearly 7 percent, the highest since it adopted the euro as its currency a decade ago. For details, see [ID:nL6E7M70R9] [ID:nL6E7M70M2]

The yields -- a key measure of default risk -- surged as Greece's government struggled to form a workable coalition needed to approve spending and tax measures required under a debt-bailout plan. [ID:nL6E7M707J]

Without emergency loans, Greece will default, a situation that could lead to a chain reaction of banking and investor losses that would make it harder and more expensive for other countries, businesses and individuals to raise capital.

"Unfortunately for Latin America, Europe will continue to dominate all short-term currency moves and Italy has underpinned the sell-off," said Neil Shearing, an economist with Capital Economics, a London-based economic research company.

"Intensification of the European crisis means weaker global growth and Latin America will suffer as demand for its commodities falls."

At the close of Brazilian trading (1900 GMT), Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.33 percent to 1.7469. Earlier it weakened more than 1.28 percent to 1.7635, its weakest level so far this month.

If Italian borrowing costs remain at such elevated levels, nearly double rates of a year ago, Italy will be unable to finance maturing debt without risking a future default, Shearing said.

Chile's peso CLP=CL slid 0.75 percent to 500.20. Copper accounted for $3.51 billion, or 55 percent, of Chilean export earnings in September according to trade data released on Monday.

The price of the red metal, a key component in electrical and electronic equipment, fell for a second day, shedding 0.3 percent to $3.54 a pound in New York.

MEXICO GAINS

Commodities such as copper, oil, soybeans, sugar and coffee are important Latin American exports. The region's currencies have gained in recent years on higher commodities prices and export earnings.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.24 percent to 1,912.00 to the dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2, bucked regional declines to gain in a day of seesaw trading. It firmed 0.57 percent to 13.4309 to the dollar after earlier weakening as much as 0.44 percent.

The gains come after last week's 4 percent slide, the biggest five-day slide since May 2010.

They may also be short-lived, said Mario Copca, an analyst at VCB Casa de Bolsa, a Mexico City securities brokerage.

"This is a technical rebound, and I do not think the peso will be able to advance much more in the short term," he said.

If it does gain, it will likely be the result of data from the United States, he added. The most recent U.S. economic reports have eased concern that the world's largest economy, and Mexico's principal trading partner, will enter a recession.

Substantial gains will likely require the resolution of Greek and Italian debt problems. That could help the peso gain to 13 to the dollar, he said.

Concern about risk in Europe has made investors less willing to bet on Mexican bonds, even though they provide higher returns than comparable U.S. debt.

Mexico's benchmark interest rate is 4.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark rate is zero to 0.25 percent.

"The peso is getting some support from the scenarios in the United States and the attraction of yields in emerging markets," he said. "Investors and hedge funds are going to look for higher yields, and Mexico could benefit."

In Argentina the official, central bank-managed interbank rate ARS=RASL was little changed from Friday, weakening to 4.2550 to the dollar. The unofficial, parallel or "blue-chip" rate ARSB=, was also little changed, firming to 4.6550 to the dollar from 4.6600 on Friday.

The spread, or difference, between the two rates slipped to 40 centavos, or 9.4 percent of the official rate. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; editing by Theodore d'Afflisio, Andrew Hay and Diane Craft)