* Italian debt costs rising to unsustainable levels

* Italian default could have world-wide growth impact

* Brazil real, Mexican, Chilean, Colombian pesos weaken

* Argentine parallel peso has 2nd largest drop in 8 years (Updates prices)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on concern Italy will be unable to pay its debts, saddling the global financial system with losses that could paralyze lending and investment.

The yield on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR, a benchmark for long-term borrowing costs in the country, jumped to more than 7 percent the day after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi promised to resign after passing a package of debt reduction measures. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M93EM]

The yield is now at a level well beyond the 5.5 percent maximum under which the country's debt -- which is 20 percent larger than the entire annual economic output of the country -- is payable in the long term, said Michael Gavin and other analysts at Barclays Capital in a report on Tuesday.

As Europe's debt woes have increased, investors have sought out investments in dollars, the world's most-traded, or liquid, currency in favor of those in Latin American or other emerging market currencies that are considered higher-risk. Of the 36 most-traded currencies against the dollar, 26 weakened against the greenback, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The Italian situation could cause credit to seize up globally and that has investors flocking back to the safety of the U.S. dollar," said Kathy Lien, a strategist at GFT Forex, a New York currency brokerage. "It's going to be a few months at least before anyone really tries to put their toes back into Latin American waters."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 2.24 percent to 13.6360, leading declines among the nine widely tradable Latin American currencies. The decline was its biggest since Oct. 31.

"It's all about Europe. Mexico is taking it's cues from the global environment and its generally a very strong risk-off day," said Nick Chamie, head of emerging market research at RBC Captial Markets. in Toronto.

If European debt problems continue, the peso could "easily" weaken to 14 to the dollar, levels that were last reached in late September and early October and are among the weakest levels for the peso in more than two years.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 2.02 percent to 1.7750 to the dollar, its weakest close in more than two weeks and its biggest one-day drop in more than three weeks.

Price swings are larger than normal because of low trading volume, said Alfredo Barbutti, economist with BGC Liquidez the Sao Paulo unit of BGC Group, a U.S. dealer broker.

Low volume is another consequence of investors' wariness to make investments at a time when politicians in Italy, Greece and other European countries are struggling to resolve debt problems that could mire the world in recession.

One of the main impacts of a world slowdown stemming from a default in Greece, another country with perilous debt problems, or Italy has been on the prices of oil, copper, coal, coffee, sugar, soybeans and other commodities that form the backbone of many Latin American economies.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1.3 percent to 318.5, its first decline in six days and lowest close in nearly a week.

Chile, one of the Latin American economies most dependent on a single commodity, saw its peso CLP=CL weaken 0.48 percent to 499.70 to the dollar. Chile, the world's largest copper producer, gets about 55 percent of export earnings from the red metal, a key component in electrical and electronic goods.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.13 percent to 1,913.65. Peru's sol PEN=PE weakened 0.18 percent to 2.7080.

Argentina's parallel, or "blue-chip" peso rate ARSB= a rate dominated by independent currency-exchange houses, weakened 2.06 percent to 4.8500 to the dollar, its second biggest decline in more than eight years.

The official interbank rate ARS=RASL which is heavily managed by the country's central bank, was unchanged at 4.2600 and the spread, or difference between the two, a measure of investor concern government policy will cause the peso to weaken, jumped to 59 centavos, its highest ever.

The spread suggests that investors are willing to receive nearly 14 percent less for their pesos in the unofficial market rather than risk trying to win approvals for official exchanges.

A month ago, before the government placed new controls on the purchase of dollars, the spread was less than half the current level. [ID:nN1E7A80OQ]

(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Alonso Soto; Andrew Hay and Diane Craft)