By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 9 Latin American currencies
weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on concern Italy
will be unable to pay its debts, saddling the global financial
system with losses that could paralyze lending and investment.
The yield on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR, a benchmark
for long-term borrowing costs in the country, jumped to more
than 7 percent the day after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
promised to resign after passing a package of debt reduction
measures. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M93EM]
The yield is now at a level well beyond the 5.5 percent
maximum under which the country's debt -- which is 20 percent
larger than the entire annual economic output of the country --
is payable in the long term, said Michael Gavin and other
analysts at Barclays Capital in a report on Tuesday.
As Europe's debt woes have increased, investors have sought
out investments in dollars, the world's most-traded, or liquid,
currency in favor of those in Latin American or other emerging
market currencies that are considered higher-risk. Of the 36
most-traded currencies against the dollar, 26 weakened against
the greenback, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The Italian situation could cause credit to seize up
globally and that has investors flocking back to the safety of
the U.S. dollar," said Kathy Lien, a strategist at GFT Forex, a
New York currency brokerage. "It's going to be a few months at
least before anyone really tries to put their toes back into
Latin American waters."
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 2.24 percent to 13.6360,
leading declines among the nine widely tradable Latin American
currencies. The decline was its biggest since Oct. 31.
"It's all about Europe. Mexico is taking it's cues from the
global environment and its generally a very strong risk-off
day," said Nick Chamie, head of emerging market research at RBC
Captial Markets. in Toronto.
If European debt problems continue, the peso could "easily"
weaken to 14 to the dollar, levels that were last reached in
late September and early October and are among the weakest
levels for the peso in more than two years.
Brazil's real BRBY weakened 2.02 percent to 1.7750 to the
dollar, its weakest close in more than two weeks and its
biggest one-day drop in more than three weeks.
Price swings are larger than normal because of low trading
volume, said Alfredo Barbutti, economist with BGC Liquidez the
Sao Paulo unit of BGC Group, a U.S. dealer broker.
Low volume is another consequence of investors' wariness to
make investments at a time when politicians in Italy, Greece
and other European countries are struggling to resolve debt
problems that could mire the world in recession.
One of the main impacts of a world slowdown stemming from a
default in Greece, another country with perilous debt problems,
or Italy has been on the prices of oil, copper, coal, coffee,
sugar, soybeans and other commodities that form the backbone of
many Latin American economies.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB of the 19
most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell
1.3 percent to 318.5, its first decline in six days and lowest
close in nearly a week.
Chile, one of the Latin American economies most dependent
on a single commodity, saw its peso CLP=CL weaken 0.48
percent to 499.70 to the dollar. Chile, the world's largest
copper producer, gets about 55 percent of export earnings from
the red metal, a key component in electrical and electronic
goods.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.13 percent to
1,913.65. Peru's sol PEN=PE weakened 0.18 percent to 2.7080.
Argentina's parallel, or "blue-chip" peso rate ARSB= a
rate dominated by independent currency-exchange houses,
weakened 2.06 percent to 4.8500 to the dollar, its second
biggest decline in more than eight years.
The official interbank rate ARS=RASL which is heavily
managed by the country's central bank, was unchanged at 4.2600
and the spread, or difference between the two, a measure of
investor concern government policy will cause the peso to
weaken, jumped to 59 centavos, its highest ever.
The spread suggests that investors are willing to receive
nearly 14 percent less for their pesos in the unofficial market
rather than risk trying to win approvals for official
exchanges.
A month ago, before the government placed new controls on
the purchase of dollars, the spread was less than half the
current level. [ID:nN1E7A80OQ]
