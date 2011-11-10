* Brazil real, Mexico peso firm against U.S. dollar

* Colombia peso gains, Peru's sol weakens

* Argentine peso spread widens to 59 centavos

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 Brazil's real and Mexico's peso rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday in a day of mixed Latin American currency trading on rising expectations Italy will take action to prevent a default that would undermine the global economy.

Italian leaders moved closer to creating a unity government that could ease the passage of tough spending cuts and tax increases to bring the government budget in line with soaring debt costs and reassure investors Italy's debts can be repaid.

Italy, which has seen debt costs soar as fellow euro zone member Greece moved closer to default, sold 5 billion euros of 1-year bonds on Thursday to yield 6.087 percent. While the yield is the highest in 14 years, it is less than the 7.66 percent comparable Italian 1-year debt yielded on Wednesday.

A year ago similar debt IT1YT=RR yielded about 1.7 percent. Thursday's Italian bond sale raised Italy's annual interest bill by more than 250 million euros, and that sale represents only a tiny fraction of Italy's total debt.

"Basically things are a little less bad today than they were yesterday, and we should be thankful we are getting a bounce," said Benoit Anne, global head of emerging market currency strategy with French bank Societe Generale in London. "The region's currencies are closely tied right now to what's happening in Europe."

Brazil's real BRBY firmed 0.81 percent 1.7607 to the dollar. Mexico's peso MXN=D2 gained 0.83 percent to 13.5626.

Anne said the peso should trade in the 13 to 14 pesos to the dollar range in the coming weeks with the chance of the peso weakening toward 14 or beyond greater than the chance of it firming toward 13.

Brazil's real will likely trade in a tighter range of 1.70 to 1.80, he added.

"Investors are convinced that Europe is in deep trouble, but Latin Americans may be shielded a little more than other regions as long as Asia holds together," he said. "The outlook is also more solid in Brazil than it is in Mexico where we will see bigger swings as global risk perceptions change."

After intervening to prevent declines at around 1.90 and to prevent gains at about 1.60, Brazil's central bank has limited currency volatility he said. Under these constraints, commercial buyers such as exporters step in to buy reais with export earnings when a weakening real makes the exchange rate more favorable, causing the currency to gain again.

Antonio Magana, a trader with Interacciones, a Mexico City securities brokerage, said he sees the peso trading in a range between 13.48 and 13.56 on Thursday, bolstered by U.S. economic data showing that unemployment claims fell for the second straight week to the lowest levels since early April.

Mexico gets nearly 80 percent of its export earnings from the United States.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed from Wednesday at 1,913.50. Peru's sol PEN=PE was also little changed at 2.7060.

Chile's peso CLP=CL weakened, shedding 0.44 percent to 501.90 to the dollar.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3, fell 2 percent to $7,469.50 a tonne in London. Chile is the world's biggest producer of copper, which made up 55 percent of Chile's export earnings in September.

The difference between Argentina's parallel, or blue-chip exchange rate and the official interbank rate rose again, jumping to a record 71 centavos, more than triple the spread of a month ago. For details see [ID:nN1E7A90VL] [ID:nN1E7A912N].

The increase, coming just as many Argentines seek ways to protect their earnings against inflation -- which many consider to be double the 9.9 percent official rate -- shows that Argentines are now willing to pay about 17 percent more for their dollars on the parallel market dominated by "under-the-counter" deals at currency exchange houses rather than trading them at the central-bank-managed official rate.

The government has moved to tighten controls on dollar purchases in recent weeks adding to capital flight.

The parallel peso ARSB= weakened 2.32 percent to 4.9650, a record low to the dollar. The official peso ARS=RASL was little changed at 4.2600 to the dollar. (Editing by James Dalgleish)