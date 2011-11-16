* Mexico peso firms as U.S. output beats expectations
* Brazil real, Chile peso weaker, trim early losses
* Europe debt yields weaken, crisis may widen beyond Italy
* Colombia peso firms, Peru sol little changed on Tuesday
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 Mexico's
peso gained against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday in mixed
trading for Latin American currencies, after the United States
reported better-than-expected industrial output in October.
The Mexican peso MXN=D2, Latin America's most-traded
currency, firmed 0.25 percent to 13.5805 to the dollar.
U.S. output USIP=ECI rose 0.7 percent, compared with a
0.1 percent decline in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve
said. The median estimate of 72 analysts surveyed by Reuters
was for a 0.4 percent increase. For more, see: [ID:nN1E7AF0EB]
The result, coming after stronger-than-expected retail sales
USRSLA=ECI on Wednesday, lifted the prospects for Mexico,
which gets nearly 80 percent of its export earnings
from its northern neighbor.
"The U.S. data, the industrial production, retail sales,
are somewhat stronger than expected and this is leaking into
the psyche and to a certain extent is being supportive of the
peso," said Enrique Alvarez, Latin America bond and currency
analyst with IDEAGlobal in New York.
The peso, though, is unlikely to move much outside of a
narrow trading range near 13.50 to the dollar, said Clyde
Wardel, Latin America economist with HSBC in New York.
"Positioning in the peso is basically neutral and foreign
investors seem to be basically holding on to their local bond
positions," he said. "There is little conviction about any
trend so you're likely to see the peso and other Latin American
currencies rangebound."
The peso is also receiving support from investor demand for
Mexican local-currency debt. Mexican 10 year bonds MX10YT=RR
yield more than four percentage points more than comparable
U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR
Foreign investors held a record 697 billion pesos ($51.3)
billion) of local-currency Mexican Treasury bonds with
maturities of three to 30 years on Nov. 7, the latest date for
which data is available on the Mexican central bank's web
site.
That is 3.1 percent more than a month earlier and nearly
triple the level of 2008.
Demand for bonds should help keep the peso near the 13.67
to 13.68 to the dollar level, said Alfredo Puig a trader at
Vector, a Monterrey, Mexico currency brokerage.
Any weakening beyond that level, perhaps because of
concerns related to Europe's debt crisis, may boost demand for
peso bonds, possibly limiting or reversing losses, he said.
The gains in Mexico come as European news continues to roil
other Latin American markets.
Brazil's real and Chile's peso both weakened sharply in
early trading, only to erase some of their losses in the early
afternoon (1645 GMT).
Brazil's real BRBY shed 0.11 percent to 1.7690. Earlier
it lost more than 1 percent. Chile's peso was little changed
from Tuesday at 509.60 after sliding more than a percentage
point.
"About the only thing that's clear from Europe right now is
that the debt contagion is spreading," Alvarez said "It is
getting harder to get the genie back into the bottle."
Italian 10-year bond IT10YT=RR yields were above 7
percent for a second day and Spanish 10-year ES10YT=RR yields
rose to a eruo-currency-era high of 6.41 percent.
As yields rise, governments must pay more to borrow,
dedicating more of their budgets to interest payments and less
to schools, roads, pensions and other services.
Italian and Spanish yields are close to levels where rising
finance costs make it harder to attract investors to buy new
bonds and pay maturing debt, a situation that could lead to
default.
The potential losses to banks and investors from the
European crisis could be large enough to choke offlending and
investment worldwide, sending global growth plummeting.
In such an environment, many investors have sought to cut
their risk by buying assets in dollars, the world's most
traded, or "liquid", currency in favor of assets in Latin
American and other emerging market currencies.
Elsewhere in Latin America the Colombian peso COP2=STFX
firming 0.23 percent to 1,911.00 Peru's sol PEN=PE was little
changed from Tuesday firming 0.04 percent to 2.7010.
(Editing by Diane Craft)