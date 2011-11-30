* ECB, US, UK, Japan, Swiss cenbanks boost dollar swaps

* LatAm FX also gains as China, Brazil ease credit rules

* Mexico peso, Brazil real gain, Peru sol at 3.5 year high

* Chile, Colombia, Uruguay pesos advance against dollar

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 Brazil's real jumped more than 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, leading strong Latin American currency gains after major central banks added liquidity to the world financial system to ease a cash crunch caused by Europe's debt crisis.

Brazil's real BRBY firmed 2.03 percent, its biggest one-day gain in a month, to 1.8118, its strongest closing price in more than a week and just short of its 14-day simple moving average.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 firmed 1.28 percent to 13.6501, just short of its 50-day simple moving average. Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 1.77 percent to 515.50 to the dollar.

Central banks in the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland agreed to enter into dollar swap agreements, allowing the European Central Bank to loan more dollars to local banks. [ID:nL5E7MU118]

"This is something that is very welcome," said Silvio Peruzzo, an economist with RBS in London. "This will not solve all deep-based funding problems which are due to the sovereign debt crisis. But there is an issue with dollar liquidity, especially with foreign currency, and this addresses that."

Brazil's real has lost more than 12 percent, Chile's peso more than 10 percent and Mexico's peso more than 9 percent in the last three months on concern about potential sovereign defaults in Greece, Italy and Spain. Defaults could saddle banks and investors with massive losses, choking off lending and investment and causing the world economy to shrink.

To protect themselves, investors have invested in dollars over Latin American and other emerging market currencies.

The central bank swap agreement, along with measures by China, Brazil and Mexico's financial authorities Wednesday and Tuesday, will help ease a shortfall of dollars that made it hard for European banks to finance short term obligations.

With more dollars in the world financial system, investors felt safer betting on Latin American currencies.

In Brazil the national monetary council said on Wednesday that Brazilian banks can make loans to foreign subsidiaries of Brazilian companies with capital raised abroad, expanding credit for overseas operations. [ID:nS1E78P1MM]

It also increases access to cheaper capital abroad. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is 11.5 percent, the highest of any major economy. The U.S. benchmark is zero to 0.25 percent.

Figuring out where the real will go is difficult and will depend on developments in Europe, said Mauricio Rosal, chief economist for Raymond James in Brazil.

"Today the real's near 1.80. Tomorrow it could be at 1.70 or 1.90. So people are in an extremely volatile situation that should continue for some time," he said.

China's central bank moved to cut commercial banks' reserve requirements, freeing up capital for lending and boosting expectations that any slowdown in the world's second-largest national economy won't be abrupt. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

China is the main market for Latin American exports such as copper, iron-ore and soybeans. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of 19 of major farm, metals and energy commodities .CRB rose 1.2 percent, its biggest jump in nearly four weeks.

On Tuesday Mexico's central bank said it would offer to sell up to $400 million in dollars on days that the peso weakens more than 2 percent. The move shields the peso from sharp declines that could spark inflation and helped the peso gain 1.5 percent Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7AS1RG]

"The Mexican central bank took a very independent move yesterday," said Mario Copca, an analyst at VCB Casa de Bolsa, a Mexico City brokerage. "Mexico is starting to attack the principal global economic fears of the situation in Europe."

The peso could firm to 13 per dollar by the end of the year, he added, a level below the 13.50 median estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by Reuters. [ID:nN1E7AS18T]

Copca also said U.S. employment data also lifted the peso. Companies in the United States, the source of nearly 80 percent Mexican export earnings, created the largest number of jobs in nearly a year in November. [ID:nN1E7AS1R7]

Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.75 percent to 1,952.35. Peru's sol PEN=PE firmed 0.3 percent to 2.6990, it strongest close in 3 1/2 years. The Central bank bought $114 of dollars to block further gains. Uruguay's peso UYU= firmed 1.26 percent to 19.60 to the dollar, its biggest gain in a month. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)