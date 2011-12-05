* European ratings worries cut into Latam rally

* Bearish Mexican bets likely falling back from peak

* Brazil real - 0.2 pct, Mexico peso + 0.85 pct

(Recasts, adds comment and graphic)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 Fears Europe's top economies could see their debt ratings cut derailed a rally in Latin American currencies on Monday that was built on hopes of fresh action by leaders to confront the EU debt crisis.

Brazil's real traded at its strongest since mid-November before slipping back, while Mexico's peso touched a more than three-week high but then sharply pared its gains.

A report from the Financial Times said S&P was poised to announce later on Monday that it was putting Germany, France and four other European nations on "negative" watch, meaning their ratings could be cut in the coming months. [ID:nN1E7B410S]

The report sapped demand for riskier assets across the board, weighing on Latin American currencies.

"The news on S&P came out and that ended the optimism, but it should only be a passing effect. The market has been talking about some of these downgrades, like France, for weeks," said Antonio Magana, head of currency trading at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Mexican peso shorts peak?:link.reuters.com/ben45s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.85 percent to 13.5350 per dollar, about half of its earlier gains, while Brazil's real BRBY gave up earlier gains to dip 0.2 percent to 1.7910 per dollar.

Earlier, comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy fed hopes an agreement between French and German leaders would break new ground to ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis at a summit later this week. [ID:nL5E7N50DL]

"Things are evolving in the right direction in Europe," said Diego Donadio, a strategist at BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo. But Donadio said the rally may be getting a bit stretched.

The Mexican peso saw its biggest one-week surge in 2-1/2 years last week after Mexico's central bank revived a dollar auction program and global central banks opened up liquidity lines to Europe.

A tide of bearish bets against Latin American currencies was racked up in prior weeks amid fears Europe's debt crisis could spiral out of control. But investors were forced to unwind those bets after a reversal of sentiment on Europe.

But with many of those negative bets now unwound, there still may not be that many investors willing to bet on strong further gains in Latin American currencies, analysts said.

"We are still in a very volatile world and we have wide ranges in risky assets. Unless you have strong convictions, we are very close to the middle of the range in Latin American currencies," Donadio said.

Brazil's real could see further support after authorities removed a tax on foreigners' stock investments last week. The removal of the tax could help Brazilian stocks rally after lagging other emerging markets for the last two years.

The net amount of bets against Mexico's peso rose to a seven-year high by Nov. 29, the latest date available from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That position has likely snapped back since Mexico's central bank said it would sell up to $400 million on days when the peso slumps 2 percent.

The yield on Mexico's 10-year peso bond MX10YT=RR bid down 3 basis points to 6.35 percent, bouncing back after selling off in the last two sessions.

Mexico's central bank dashed some bets that it could cut interest rates by holding its benchmark rate steady last Friday, and policy makers sounded slightly more alarmed by the risk that a deep slump in the peso could fan inflation.

Still, the central bank said it was prepared to cut if deteriorating global conditions hurt Mexico's economy. Interest rate swaps are pricing in a nearly two-in-three chance for a 25 basis point cut in the first quarter of 2012. BOMWATCH2 [ID:nN1E7B10FD]

Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.18 percent stronger at 513.30 per dollar.

Chile's economic activity fell in October from September, the central bank said on Monday. [ID:nN1E7B405I]

Economists are divided on whether recent evidence of a slowdown is strong enough to prompt Chile's central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate at next week's policy meeting. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Andrew Hay)