By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, plunged to its lowest levels in more than 10 months on Monday on concern world growth will slow and Brazilian inflation will rise.

At 5 p.m. (2000 GMT), the closing time for Brazil's spot market, the real BRBY weakened 1.86 percent to 1.7080 to the dollar. On Monday it slid past 1.70 to the dollar for the first time since December. Before trimming losses it lost as much as 2.93 percent to 1.7268, its lowest intraday price since Nov. 30.

The real has weakened in seven of the eight trading days since Brazil's central bank unexpectedly cut the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 12 percent on Aug. 31. For more see [ID:nS1E78B069].

This cut, combined with high inflation, is reducing the real interest rate on the country's debt, said Diego Donadio, Latin America currency and interest rate strategist with French bank BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo. The real interest rate is the face value rate minus inflation.

Investors have borrowed at near-zero rates in the United States and invested the proceeds in Brazil where rates are the highest of any major economy in the world, a strategy known as the "carry trade."

"High real interest rates are what have sustained the real's recent gains, and those rates are falling," he said. "With inflation remaining high and rates likely to fall more, Brazil is becoming less attractive for many investors, the carry is becoming less attractive."

Monday's slide expanded the real's losses against the dollar this year to nearly 3 percent. As recently as July 26 the real's year-to-date gains were nearly 8 percent.

As of Friday, foreign investors cut their net bets the real will gain in futures trading against the dollar to a 25-week low on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa exchange. They are at half record high of July 7. [ID:nS1E78B0H7]

The real is likely to keep falling and could easily reach 1.80 or weaker before rebounding to about 1.75 to the dollar by the end of the year, Donadio said.

"Overshooting is clearly possible," he said. "If Greece or another European country defaults, though, throw away all your projections," he added.

The average estimate for the real at year-end is 1.61 according to a survey of about 100 economists by Brazil's central bank and published on Monday.

Brazilian export earnings, the most likely source of dollars to slow or reverse the real's recent losses - a source that choked off earlier real slides -- have failed to flow to Brazil in the quantities expected, said Joao Medeiros, a partner at Pioneer Corretora, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage.

Brazilian iron ore, soybean, oil, cellulose, beef and other exporters are holding large dollar holdings abroad, he said. Scared off by the sharp swings in the value of the real in recent weeks, they prefer to keep their dollars than bring them despite the most-favorable exchange rate in 10 months.

"The big exporters I speak with say they'd rather sell their dollars at 1.50 with some expectation of direction than sell them at 3 without any idea where things are going."

Other Latin American currencies also weakened, primarily on concern Greek default will saddle international banks with losses, causing lending to dry up and global growth to grind to a halt. [ID:nL5E7KC1N3]

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 lost 1.26 percent to 12.8570 to the dollar after slipping as much as 1.45 percent to 12.8820, its lowest intraday level in a year.

In Europe, "it does not look like there is a very easy way out, so the probability of a default has increased," said Vitali Meschoulam, a currency strategist with Morgan Stanley in New York. "There is no elegant exit anymore."

Chile's peso CLP=CL weakened 0.9 percent to 475.90 to the dollar, a more than five-month low.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 1.26 percent to 1.821.00, crossing beyond the 1,800 level for the first time in a month and closing at its weakest since May 26.

The slide was the biggest one-day loss for the peso in five weeks. Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.22 percent to 2.7330. (With additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo, Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)