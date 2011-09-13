* Latin American currencies trade in seesaw fashion.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and other Latin American currencies traded mixed against the U.S. dollar in a day of seesaw trading on Tuesday as investors tried to gauge the risk of sovereign default in Europe.

With the cost of insuring Greek debt showing a 90 percent chance of default, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the region's leading economy, on Tuesday attempted to show Europe's resolve to solve the widening crisis "quickly and in an organized manner."

Europe must take action to prevent a Greek default on more than 300 billion euros of debt, which she said could spark a "domino effect" leading to the collapse of the euro zone. For more information see: [ID:nL5E7KD1TR]

"Exchange rates are being pressured by European worries," said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at Ativa Corretora, a Rio de Janeiro brokerage. "While the world seems a little less concerned about Europe today than yesterday, if Greece were to default it would be impossible to even guess where exchange rates would go."

Brazil's real weakened 0.32 percent to 1.7140 to the dollar after earlier gaining as much as 0.33 percent and weakening as much as 0.71 percent.

On Monday the real weakened to its lowest close since Dec. 17, adding to a seven-week tumble that transformed a year-to-date gain against the dollar of nearly 8 percent into a decline of almost 3 percent.

Bandeira said he does not believe the real will slide to as low as 1.80 or 1.90, as some analysts now predict. Strong Brazilian export earnings in dollars will continue to flow to the country, bolstering demand for the real, he said.

"The exchange rate has been pressured by Europe and aversion to risk, but we think that the real will stop its slide around current levels," Bandeira said.

He said the 1.61 to the dollar average exchange-rate expectation for year-end, expected by about 100 economists surveyed by Brazil's central bank and released on Monday, should be revised to about 1.65.

The revision upward will be a function of the central bank's Aug. 31 half-percentage-point interest-rate cut to 12 percent and the expectation the bank will cut more, he added.

"Graphical, technical analysis can be used to support a more profound decline in the real, but we don't think that will happen," Bandeira said. "When the world situation calms down a little, export flows will arrive."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 1.02 percent to 12.9571 to the dollar. Earlier it gained as much as 0.27 percent.

Mexico's peso extended declines after U.S. Representative Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican member in the U.S. lower house of Congress, said his party, which controls the House of Representatives won't back the tax increases included in an economic stimulus and job-creation plan presented by President Barack Obama. [ID:nWNA8361]

The package was seen by some as a way to kick-start the sluggish U.S. economy, which buys about 80 percent of Mexican exports by value.

Chile's peso CLP=CL reversed early losses to firm 0.10 percent to 475.40 to the dollar.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.44 percent to 1,812.99 to the dollar, its first gain in four sessions.

Peru's sol PEN=PE weakened 0.1 percent to 2.7360 to the dollar. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)