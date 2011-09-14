* Mexico peso breaks 13/dlr, hits one-year low

* Brazil's real trades at weakest since last November

* Brazil's real dives 1 pct, Mexico peso off 0.54 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexico's peso tumbled to a one-year low on Wednesday and Brazil's real sank on fears that Europe's worsening debt crisis could hobble global banks and spur an even bigger sell-off in emerging market assets.

Fears about the health of European banks are snowballing with concerns that European policymakers will be unable to come up with a solution that will quash fears of a default by Greece.

"The market is getting very concerned at this point and the idea is 'let's hedge ourselves here because it could get a lot worse,'" said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a Latin American currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

A default by Greece could hammer already weak global banks that hold European bonds. Deepening fears of a default could spur a vicious cycle where market players try to liquidate riskier emerging market positions before major banks do.

"That is the risk and it is what we saw in 2008 when the banks were forced to sell to raise cash to fill other holes on the balance sheet," said Win Thin, an emerging market currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Mexico's peso MXN=MEX01 briefly blew past the psychological 13 per dollar level to touch its weakest since September 2010. The peso bounced back to trade at 12.96 per dollar, or 0.54 percent weaker.

Brazil's real BRBY slumped more than 1 percent to 1.73 per dollar to trade at its weakest since last November.

Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.71 percent weaker at 478.50 per dollar and hitting its weakest since April.

Hurting sentiment on Wednesday, an Austrian parliamentary panel failed to pass changes to a euro zone bailout fund, possibly delaying government approval until October. Officials said approval was only delayed, not endangered. [ID:nL5E7KE395]

In the latest U.S. economic data, growth in retail sales stalled in August in a bad sign for Latin America's exports.[ID:nS1E78D0B7]

Technical analysts see the real and the Chilean pesos extending losses toward their 200-week moving averages of 1.81 per dollar and 518 per dollar, respectively, after both currencies slumped past their 55-week averages.

Foreign investors have piled in record investments into Mexican peso-denominated bonds and Latin America in general has seen huge flows into its fixed-income markets.

Investors who did not hedge their currency exposure are now scrambling to put on bets against Latin American currencies in order to offset potential losses on bond positions due to weaker currencies in the region, Cattan-Naslausky said.

The yield on Mexico's benchmark 10-year peso bond MX10YT=RR bid down 1 basis point to 6.42 percent. The yield on the bond has spiked 40 basis points in the last four sessions, it biggest four-session rise since early 2009.

The price on the 10-year peso bond has fallen nearly 3 points in the last four sessions to bid at 102.154.

Those big losses could tempt some investors to step in. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts in Mexico and other Latin American countries may support a rally in bonds

But analysts said a new bond rally was unlikely amid the current concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears that the U.S. economy could slip back into recession.

"No one is going to step in to buy these dips. There is still worse to come," Thin said.

Reuters polls showed the developed world's economies have become ensnared in a growth slowdown that threatens to turn into recession, at a time when room for maneuver with bold policy responses has narrowed significantly. [ID:nL3E7KE2N7] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle: Editing by Diane Craft)