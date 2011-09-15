* Brazil's real, Chile's peso gain as Euro debt woes ease

* Chile's peso rises as copper rebounds in London trading

By Jeb Blount and Jean Luis Arce

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Brazil's real and Chile's peso rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as European leaders moved to ease the risk of default in Greece and major central banks stepped in to prevent key bank financing from drying up.

Late Wednesday, French and German leaders said they were ready to take action to support Greece, which is facing increasing difficulty financing more than 300 billion euros of debt, to prevent a default from forcing it out of the euro currency zone. For details, see [ID:nLDE78D090]

The central banks of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland and the Eurozone said they would provide three-month dollar loans to commercial banks to prevent money markets from freezing. [ID:nL5E7KF2EO]

Some banks and other funding sources have been reluctant to loan short-term money to banks on concern that a Greek default might hurt banks' ability to repay their own debts.

"That the central banks will put in more liquidity gives us a little more time," said Deborah Ausina, a trader Bulltick Capital Markets, a Miami-based investment bank and brokerage. "They are providing a bit more air to keep the banks alive, but they are still rotten at the core."

Brazil's real BRBY firmed 0.56 percent to 1.7220 to the dollar.

Today's gains put the real on track for its first rise since Aug. 31 when Brazil's central bank unexpectedly cut the country's benchmark interest rate a half percentage point to 12 percent.

Through Wednesday, the real lost 7.5 percent, the region's biggest decline in the period. A new tax on foreigners' net long position in the real -- bets the real will gain -- on the country's futures market also helped the decline, said Clyde Wardle, Latin America economist with HSBC in New York.

The real could weaken further, he added, before rebounding toward 1.52 to the dollar at the end of 2011, HSBC's official year-end estimate.

The average year-end estimate for the real by about 100 economists surveyed by Brazil's central bank is 1.61 and some banks are now revising their estimates to 1.75 to the dollar or higher.

Wardle expects the country's benchmark rate to slip to about 10 percent by the end of March.

Chile's peso CLP=CL gained 0.17 percent to 478 to the dollar, pulling back from Wednesday's five-month lows.

The peso gained in the face of the European central bank intervention, which helped the dollar firm against many world currencies including those in Latin America, said Sergio Tricio, head of currency research at Forex Chile, a Santiago brokerage.

It was also helped by a rebound in the price of copper, Chile's principal export, he said.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 rose 1.27 percent to $8,740.00 a tonne in London trading.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.32 percent to 1,821.75 to the dollar and Peru's sol was little changed at 2.7300.

Mexico's peso weakened 0.23 percent to 12.9559 to the dollar in a day of see-saw trading, driven by disappointing economic news out of the United States -- Mexico's main trade partner.

Data from the United States showed that the U.S. economy was not rebounding as hoped. Claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose while manufacturing activity was sluggish and inflation picked up more quickly than expected. [ID:nL5E7KF1CX] (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; editing by Diane Craft)