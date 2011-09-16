* Germany's Merkel rejects joint euro bond issuance

* Greece falls short of target in bond-swap plan

* Brazil real, Mexico, Chile pesos weaken vs dollar

* Colombia expected to swap $1.75 bln of bonds on Tuesday (Updates prices)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday as efforts to resolve European debt problems faltered and U.S. consumer confidence slipped to three-decade lows.

A proposal to bolster faith in European sovereign debt by having the entire 17 nation eurozone region raise revenue through joint "eurobond" sales was rejected by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Meanwhile Greece got 75 percent of qualified bondholders to swap existing debt for longer-term, lower-paying debt, an amount below the government's 90 percent target. For details, see [ID:nWEA4691]

"Declines today have everything to do with what's happening abroad," said Jose Carlos Amado a currency trader at Renacensa Corretora, a Sao Paulos securities brokerage.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 1.29 percent to 1.7305 to the U.S. dollar in the local spot market, its weakest close since Nov. 23.

On the week the real lost 3.14 percent, helping the currency extend year-to-date losses to 4.10 percent.

Despite concerns about Europe and difficulty among leaders to find a solution for the region's widening debt crisis, Amado expects the real to trade in the 1.70 to 1.73 range for the coming weeks.

Strong export earnings will provide pressure on the real to gain as concern about Europe and sluggish world growth pressure the real to weaken.

In Chile, the peso CLP=CL weakened 0.56 percent to 480.70, closing at its weakest since March 30 and shedding 2.33 percent for the week.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 also weakened, even as local markets were closed for the country's Independence Day holiday.

The peso shed 0.71 percent to 13.0300 to the U.S. dollar, extending one-year lows. On the week the Mexican peso shed 2.57 percent.

The peso declined as U.S. consumer confidence fell to a three-decade low, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey. [ID:nS1E78F0HJ]

Mexico, the most economically dependent on the United States of any major Latin American economy, gets most of its export earnings from its northern neighbor.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed from Thursday at 1,821.45.

Colombia next week will likely swap about $1.75 billion of short-term debt in pesos for longer-term bonds, analysts told Reuters. The swap will happen at a planned Tuesday auction where the government plans to exchange debt maturing by 2014 for debt due between 2015 and 2026.

The exchange comes as the government seeks to cut finance costs and extend the repayment periods after its debt was boosted to "investment grade" by bond ratings agencies.

The government's 10 year "Cotes" peso-denominated bond CO10YT=RR fell 0.14 to 123.54 percent of face value. The yield fell 0.2 basis points to 7.16 percent. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Argentina's official peso ARS=RASL was at 4.2025. Argentina's unofficial "blue chip" or "parallel peso" ARSB= weakened 0.11 percent to 4.4350.

Peru's sol PEN=PE weakened 0.17 percent to 2.7330 to the dollar. (Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; editing by DIane Craft)