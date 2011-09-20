* Brazil real trims loss after weakening past 1.80/dollar

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Brazil's real weakened beyond 1.80 to the dollar for the first time in 13 months on Tuesday, helping lead Latin American currencies lower against the U.S. dollar, as a downgrade of Italian debt increased concern about the risk of sovereign default in Europe.

Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating to "A/A-1" from "A+/A-1+" with a negative outlook, a rating below Chile's but above Mexico's and Brazil's, citing poor growth prospects and political instability that is hampering efforts to cut spending and debt while increasing revenue. For more see [ID:nL5E7KK1EM].

A default in Greece and other European countries could lead to massive banking losses and a restriction of credit that would threaten to choke off world growth.

As a result, investors are selling emerging market assets which are considered high risk in favor of those denominated in U.S. dollars which are seen as safer bets.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund, which is looking for ways to help rescue Greece from default, warned Europe and the United States that their economies, responsible for nearly half of world gross domestic product, could slip into recession if they don't quickly solve debt and growth problems. [ID:nW1E7JU00E]

"The market continues to suffer from the inability of the Europeans to solve their problems," said Arnaldo Puccinelli, manager of currency trading at Banif Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "The Italian downgrade is just another consequence of this political failure, and it's making investors wary worldwide."

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.82 percent to 1.7896 to the dollar, trimming an earlier loss of 1.45 percent to 1.8011, the real's weakest intraday price in more than 13 months and the first time the real has slipped past the 1.80 mark since Aug. 2, 2010.

The real could weaken further to 1.81 to 1.82 now that it has broken the 1.80 barrier, Puccinelli said.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2, Latin America's most-traded currency, weakened 0.27 percent to 13.1384 to the dollar.

"If we don't see a solution coming out of the euro zone, the peso could weaken further," said Cesar Elizalde, a currency trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.

He says the peso's decline to 13.23 yesterday took it very close to the 13.25 level many investors have set up as the limit beyond which they will be less inclined to own peso-denominated assets.

If it reaches that level, the peso could fall further as investors close Mexican peso positions to limit losses.

The peso could rebound if the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee, which meets today and tomorrow, comes up with new plans to stimulate the sluggish U.S. economy, he said.

The U.S. is the source of about 80 percent of Mexican export earnings.

Chile's peso CLP=CL posted the region's biggest loss, in part pricing in events on Monday when the country's markets, banks and government offices were closed for National Day celebrations.

The peso weakened 1.37 percent to 487.40 to the dollar and as much as 1.60 percent to 488.50, its weakest intraday price since Jan. 26.

Since Friday, copper CMCU3, responsible for more than half of Chile's export earnings in July, fell to its lowest level since November.

The metal, extensively used in electrical equipment and electronic goods, fell 1.24 percent to $8,260.00 a tonne in London. On Monday copper fell 3.8 percent, its biggest one-day loss since March.

"The most important factor is the fall in copper yesterday (Monday) during the local holiday and the market is just now taking that into account," said Sergio Tricio, head of currency research at Forex Chile in Santiago.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Monday at 2.7410 to the dollar.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.35 percent to 1,850.50 to the dollar, its first gain in three days as exporters took advantage of two days of declines in the currency to convert dollar-denominated export earnings into pesos at some of the most favorable rates in more than five months. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota and Moises Avila in Santiago; Editing by James Dalgleish)