* Brazil real trims loss after weakening past 1.80/dollar
* Chile peso slides more than 1 pct as copper price falls
* Mexico's peso weakens; Peru's sol little changed
* Colombia peso gains as exporters bring dollars home
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Brazil's real weakened
beyond 1.80 to the dollar for the first time in 13 months on
Tuesday, helping lead Latin American currencies lower against
the U.S. dollar, as a downgrade of Italian debt increased
concern about the risk of sovereign default in Europe.
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating to "A/A-1" from
"A+/A-1+" with a negative outlook, a rating below Chile's but
above Mexico's and Brazil's, citing poor growth prospects and
political instability that is hampering efforts to cut spending
and debt while increasing revenue. For more see
[ID:nL5E7KK1EM].
A default in Greece and other European countries could lead
to massive banking losses and a restriction of credit that
would threaten to choke off world growth.
As a result, investors are selling emerging market assets
which are considered high risk in favor of those denominated in
U.S. dollars which are seen as safer bets.
At the same time, the International Monetary Fund, which is
looking for ways to help rescue Greece from default, warned
Europe and the United States that their economies, responsible
for nearly half of world gross domestic product, could slip
into recession if they don't quickly solve debt and growth
problems. [ID:nW1E7JU00E]
"The market continues to suffer from the inability of the
Europeans to solve their problems," said Arnaldo Puccinelli,
manager of currency trading at Banif Investment Bank in Sao
Paulo. "The Italian downgrade is just another consequence of
this political failure, and it's making investors wary
worldwide."
Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.82 percent to 1.7896 to the
dollar, trimming an earlier loss of 1.45 percent to 1.8011, the
real's weakest intraday price in more than 13 months and the
first time the real has slipped past the 1.80 mark since Aug.
2, 2010.
The real could weaken further to 1.81 to 1.82 now that it
has broken the 1.80 barrier, Puccinelli said.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2, Latin America's most-traded
currency, weakened 0.27 percent to 13.1384 to the dollar.
"If we don't see a solution coming out of the euro zone,
the peso could weaken further," said Cesar Elizalde, a currency
trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.
He says the peso's decline to 13.23 yesterday took it very
close to the 13.25 level many investors have set up as the
limit beyond which they will be less inclined to own
peso-denominated assets.
If it reaches that level, the peso could fall further as
investors close Mexican peso positions to limit losses.
The peso could rebound if the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open
Market Committee, which meets today and tomorrow, comes up with
new plans to stimulate the sluggish U.S. economy, he said.
The U.S. is the source of about 80 percent of Mexican
export earnings.
Chile's peso CLP=CL posted the region's biggest loss, in
part pricing in events on Monday when the country's markets,
banks and government offices were closed for National Day
celebrations.
The peso weakened 1.37 percent to 487.40 to the dollar and
as much as 1.60 percent to 488.50, its weakest intraday price
since Jan. 26.
Since Friday, copper CMCU3, responsible for more than
half of Chile's export earnings in July, fell to its lowest
level since November.
The metal, extensively used in electrical equipment and
electronic goods, fell 1.24 percent to $8,260.00 a tonne in
London. On Monday copper fell 3.8 percent, its biggest one-day
loss since March.
"The most important factor is the fall in copper yesterday
(Monday) during the local holiday and the market is just now
taking that into account," said Sergio Tricio, head of currency
research at Forex Chile in Santiago.
Peru's sol PEN=PE was little changed from Monday at
2.7410 to the dollar.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX firmed 0.35 percent to 1,850.50
to the dollar, its first gain in three days as exporters took
advantage of two days of declines in the currency to convert
dollar-denominated export earnings into pesos at some of the
most favorable rates in more than five months.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, Nelson
Bocanegra in Bogota and Moises Avila in Santiago; Editing by
James Dalgleish)