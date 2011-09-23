* Brazil c.bank swap sale checks real slide, sets 'limit'

* Real rebounds as much as 2.08 pct after 1 pct slide

* Mexico, Chile pesos rebound from sharp Thursday declines

* Greece debt concern eases; high risk remains, Diez says

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 23 Brazil's real reversed losses to gain against the dollar on Friday after a sale of greenbacks in futures markets a day earlier raised expectations the central bank will act to prevent sharp falls in the currency.

Thursday's sale of $2.75 billion of currency swaps effectively put a limit on how far the bank will allow the real to slide, said Mario Battistel, head of trading at Fair Corretora, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage. For more see [ID:nS1E78L0PK].

Currency swaps mimic the sale of dollars and provide investors with insurance against future declines in the real.

The real has lost more than 15 percent of its value since the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 12 percent on Aug. 31. The move was predicated on expectations that a world economic slowdown would push down Brazil's 7 percent inflation rate. [ID:nE5E7IM05G] and [ID:nL3E7KN1BZ]

"The central bank swap intervention was a pleasant surprise," Battistel said in a phone interview. "They're clearly worried about inflation and exporters and our other clients weren't about to start moving their large dollar holdings back into Brazil until they had some idea of when the real's plunge would stop."

Brazil's real BRBY gained 2 percent to 1.8588 to the U.S. dollar. Earlier it lost more than 1 percent. Friday's gains trim the week's losses to about 7.5 percent.

Brazil's central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points and has long said that inflation, now outside the target range, will come under control soon.

A strong real helps control inflation by cutting the cost of dollar-denominated commodities such as food and the cost of essential imports such as machine-tools, oil equipment and aircraft parts for Brazil's growing industrial base.

It also harms manufacturers by causing imports to rise and making Brazilian exports more expensive in foreign markets.

A weak real does the opposite.

Battistel said the central bank, which as recently as August was working to prevent the real from gaining against the dollar, has effectively told the market that it will act any time the real weakens beyond 1.90 to the dollar or strengthens beyond 1.60.

Others in the market say the central bank will target the first dollar futures contract DOLc1 on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa exchange, moving to weaken the real when it firms beyond 2.01 to the dollar and to strengthen the real when it weakens beyond 1.78.

The real-dollar spot exchange rate's close link to the futures market, where bets can be ramped up using loans or "leverage" is one of the reasons the real lost so much in recent weeks, the government said Wednesday.

In first futures trading, which measure expectations for late September, the real shed 2.16 percent to 1.8585.

Other signs suggest the real will weaken. Foreign investors cut their net bets it will gain to their lowest level since July 2010 on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78M0H7]

Bets on a strong real were a key component in the real's nearly 8 percent rise through late July.

Since then the real has reversed all those gains and is now more than 10 percent weaker than it was at the end of 2010.

Elsewhere in Latin America currencies rebounded from steep Thursday declines on expectation losses related to concern about a potential Greek default may be overdone.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 jumped 2.1 percent to 13.7488 to the dollar, reversing some of Thursday's losses that took the peso beyond 14 to the dollar for the first time since April 2009.

"I think the market has pushed the currency too far too fast and we may see a bit of retracement in the peso's favor," said Francisco Diez, director of emerging-market trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Greece, he said, is likely to default on more than 300 billion euros of debt and he also expects the U.S. economy, the source of about 80 percent of Mexico's export earnings, to suffer "a very sharp slowdown".

As a result a peso at 14.25 or weaker is possible, he said.

Chile's peso CLP=CL also rebounded, gaining 1.17 percent to 514.80 to the dollar. On Thursday it plunged more than 5 percent. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Raymond Colitt and James Dalgleish)