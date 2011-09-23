* Brazil c.bank swap sale checks real slide, sets 'limit'
* Real rebounds as much as 2.08 pct after 1 pct slide
* Mexico, Chile pesos rebound from sharp Thursday declines
* Greece debt concern eases; high risk remains, Diez says
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 23 Brazil's real reversed
losses to gain against the dollar on Friday after a sale of
greenbacks in futures markets a day earlier raised expectations
the central bank will act to prevent sharp falls in the
currency.
Thursday's sale of $2.75 billion of currency swaps
effectively put a limit on how far the bank will allow the real
to slide, said Mario Battistel, head of trading at Fair
Corretora, a Sao Paulo currency brokerage. For more see
Currency swaps mimic the sale of dollars and provide
investors with insurance against future declines in the real.
The real has lost more than 15 percent of its value since
the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate
by half a percentage point to 12 percent on Aug. 31. The move
was predicated on expectations that a world economic slowdown
would push down Brazil's 7 percent inflation rate.
"The central bank swap intervention was a pleasant
surprise," Battistel said in a phone interview. "They're
clearly worried about inflation and exporters and our other
clients weren't about to start moving their large dollar
holdings back into Brazil until they had some idea of when the
real's plunge would stop."
Brazil's real BRBY gained 2 percent to 1.8588 to the U.S.
dollar. Earlier it lost more than 1 percent. Friday's gains
trim the week's losses to about 7.5 percent.
Brazil's central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent plus
or minus 2 percentage points and has long said that inflation,
now outside the target range, will come under control soon.
A strong real helps control inflation by cutting the cost
of dollar-denominated commodities such as food and the cost of
essential imports such as machine-tools, oil equipment and
aircraft parts for Brazil's growing industrial base.
It also harms manufacturers by causing imports to rise and
making Brazilian exports more expensive in foreign markets.
A weak real does the opposite.
Battistel said the central bank, which as recently as
August was working to prevent the real from gaining against the
dollar, has effectively told the market that it will act any
time the real weakens beyond 1.90 to the dollar or strengthens
beyond 1.60.
Others in the market say the central bank will target the
first dollar futures contract DOLc1 on the Sao Paulo
BM&FBovespa exchange, moving to weaken the real when it firms
beyond 2.01 to the dollar and to strengthen the real when it
weakens beyond 1.78.
The real-dollar spot exchange rate's close link to the
futures market, where bets can be ramped up using loans or
"leverage" is one of the reasons the real lost so much in
recent weeks, the government said Wednesday.
In first futures trading, which measure expectations for
late September, the real shed 2.16 percent to 1.8585.
Other signs suggest the real will weaken. Foreign investors
cut their net bets it will gain to their lowest level since
Bets on a strong real were a key component in the real's
nearly 8 percent rise through late July.
Since then the real has reversed all those gains and is now
more than 10 percent weaker than it was at the end of 2010.
Elsewhere in Latin America currencies rebounded from steep
Thursday declines on expectation losses related to concern
about a potential Greek default may be overdone.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 jumped 2.1 percent to 13.7488 to the
dollar, reversing some of Thursday's losses that took the peso
beyond 14 to the dollar for the first time since April 2009.
"I think the market has pushed the currency too far too
fast and we may see a bit of retracement in the peso's favor,"
said Francisco Diez, director of emerging-market trading at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
Greece, he said, is likely to default on more than 300
billion euros of debt and he also expects the U.S. economy, the
source of about 80 percent of Mexico's export earnings, to
suffer "a very sharp slowdown".
As a result a peso at 14.25 or weaker is possible, he
said.
Chile's peso CLP=CL also rebounded, gaining 1.17 percent
to 514.80 to the dollar. On Thursday it plunged more than 5
percent.
