By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Mexico's peso and Brazil's real erased losses and gained against the U.S. dollar on Monday, on expectations that Europe will find a way to cut Greek debt and bolster its banks, preventing sovereign debt defaults from choking off global lending and growth.

Euro-zone officials are seeking new ways to boost their means to fight a widening debt crisis, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, an executive board member of the European Central Bank, said on Monday in New York. [ID:nLDE78P01H]

The expectation that the euro zone and the ECB -- after months of ineffectual action -- will take stronger measures to prevent a Greek default from spreading to Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy helped markets rebound in late trading on Monday.

"The market seems to have convinced itself that the Europeans will take stronger action," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin America currency and fixed-income analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.

"I don't buy it, but a lot of people seem to, and they're the ones who've bid the market back up today," he added. "That's about the only way to explain today's gains. Nothing really fundamental has changed, Greece is still a mess and whatever happens will be painful."

Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.88 percent to 1.8200 reais to the dollar. Earlier, it weakened as much as 1.55 percent and gained as much as 1.32 percent.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 firmed 0.60 percent to 13.5019 to the dollar. Earlier, it firmed as much as 1.35 percent and weakened as much as 1.44 percent.

HURT BY WEAK U.S. HOME SALES

Early declines were fueled on Monday by concern about growth in the United States, which is responsible for nearly a quarter of world economic output and the source of about 80 percent of Mexican export earnings.

Weak U.S. housing added to concern that the world's largest economy could slip back into recession.

New single-family home sales fell in August to a six-month low, a sign the country's near-zero interest rates and expanded credit haven't been enough to boost consumer appetite for long-term investments. [ID:nS1E78P0CJ].

In such situations, many global investors sell assets in Latin America and other markets considered risky, and buy assets denominated in dollars, the world's most negotiable, or liquid, currency.

Weak U.S. growth and concern about European debt are the main causes for the Brazilian real's and Mexican peso's declines this month, the biggest in Latin America and among the worst in the world.

Despite today's gains, the Mexican peso has still lost nearly 10 percent in September and the Brazilian real nearly 13 percent.

Any doubt about Europe's ability or willingness to solve its debt problems is likely to start the slide again, Tuesta said.

Chile's peso gained for a second day, firming 0.78 percent to 512.00.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.16 percent to 1,907.00 to the dollar.

Peru's sol PEN=PE closed trading unchanged from Friday at 2.7700 to the dollar after the central bank sold $186 million in the currency market and sold 100 million soles ($36 million) of dollar-linked Adjustable Certificates of Deposit (CDRs).

The sale of the currency and notes drives up demand for soles, putting pressure on the currency to gain or limiting losses. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jan Paschal)