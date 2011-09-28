* Strong rebound reverses as euro zone crisis eyed
* Brazil real dips 0.58 pct, Mexico peso off 0.34 pct
By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Latin American
currencies weakened on Wednesday as a surge back from
multi-year lows lost steam and investors eyed Europe for signs
it will be able to ease fears of a deepening debt crisis.
After hitting more than two-year lows last week, Brazil's
real has rocketed back about 7 percent while Mexico's peso has
rebounded by more than 5 percent.
Currencies have been supported by news reports that Europe
would increase the amount of funds available to bail out
troubled countries and support their bonds. [ID:nL5E7KR2XL]
But traders said such big gains on unsubstantiated reports
justified a pullback.[ID:nL5E7KR2XL]
"There is a lot of caution out there due to the way the
dollar dropped in the last couple days," said Francisco Diez,
director of emerging market trading at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
"There has been a lot of news and a lot of rumors but
nothing solid," Diez said.
Global markets saw their steepest rout last week since the
2008 credit crisis on fears that Europe's debt troubles could
hobble banks and drag down economic growth around the world.
Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.34 percent to 13.4185 per
dollar while Brazil's real BRBY bid 0.58 percent weaker to
1.8137 per dollar. Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.88 percent
weaker at 510 per dollar.
Analysts said riskier assets, such as emerging market
currencies, could resume their sharp downtrend seen since
August unless Europe manages to meet market hopes for a bolder
plan to boost its disposable rescue funds.
"Really the situation can only be ameliorated with a
resolution to these uncertainties in Europe," said Mauricio
Rosal, chief economist at Raymond James in Sao Paulo.
"Until then, the trend will be a stronger dollar and a
weakening of those currencies not considered safe havens," he
said.
Both Brazil's real and Mexico's peso have tumbled by around
15 percent since the start of August on fears that the U.S. and
European economies may be lurching back toward recession.
U.S. data on Wednesday showed businesses shrugged off an
uncertain economic environment and stepped up orders for
capital goods in August, a sign the economy was not falling
back into recession. [ID:nS1E78R088]
Meanwhile, market players are also watching for central
banks to step in and try to defend their currencies from
suffering a further rout.
The head of Brazil's central bank on Tuesday told local
lawmakers that authorities stood ready to further intervene in
currency markets to prop up the real. Last week, Brazil's sold
currency swaps to bolster the real.[ID:nS1E78Q0MY]
"These days they have a strong incentive to defend the
currency: inflation," Rosal said.
Data last week showed Brazilian consumer prices rose more
than expected in the month to mid-September to 7.33 percent,
well above the central banks upper limit for acceptable
inflation of 6.50 percent.
The real's steep slump since August could further inflation
inflation pressures.
(Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City and
Jeb Blount in Rio De Janeiro; Editing by Diane Craft)