* Strong rebound reverses as euro zone crisis eyed

* Brazil real dips 0.58 pct, Mexico peso off 0.34 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as a surge back from multi-year lows lost steam and investors eyed Europe for signs it will be able to ease fears of a deepening debt crisis.

After hitting more than two-year lows last week, Brazil's real has rocketed back about 7 percent while Mexico's peso has rebounded by more than 5 percent.

Currencies have been supported by news reports that Europe would increase the amount of funds available to bail out troubled countries and support their bonds. [ID:nL5E7KR2XL]

But traders said such big gains on unsubstantiated reports justified a pullback.[ID:nL5E7KR2XL]

"There is a lot of caution out there due to the way the dollar dropped in the last couple days," said Francisco Diez, director of emerging market trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"There has been a lot of news and a lot of rumors but nothing solid," Diez said.

Global markets saw their steepest rout last week since the 2008 credit crisis on fears that Europe's debt troubles could hobble banks and drag down economic growth around the world.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.34 percent to 13.4185 per dollar while Brazil's real BRBY bid 0.58 percent weaker to 1.8137 per dollar. Chile's peso CLP=CL bid 0.88 percent weaker at 510 per dollar.

Analysts said riskier assets, such as emerging market currencies, could resume their sharp downtrend seen since August unless Europe manages to meet market hopes for a bolder plan to boost its disposable rescue funds.

"Really the situation can only be ameliorated with a resolution to these uncertainties in Europe," said Mauricio Rosal, chief economist at Raymond James in Sao Paulo.

"Until then, the trend will be a stronger dollar and a weakening of those currencies not considered safe havens," he said.

Both Brazil's real and Mexico's peso have tumbled by around 15 percent since the start of August on fears that the U.S. and European economies may be lurching back toward recession.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed businesses shrugged off an uncertain economic environment and stepped up orders for capital goods in August, a sign the economy was not falling back into recession. [ID:nS1E78R088]

Meanwhile, market players are also watching for central banks to step in and try to defend their currencies from suffering a further rout.

The head of Brazil's central bank on Tuesday told local lawmakers that authorities stood ready to further intervene in currency markets to prop up the real. Last week, Brazil's sold currency swaps to bolster the real.[ID:nS1E78Q0MY]

"These days they have a strong incentive to defend the currency: inflation," Rosal said.

Data last week showed Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in the month to mid-September to 7.33 percent, well above the central banks upper limit for acceptable inflation of 6.50 percent.

The real's steep slump since August could further inflation inflation pressures. (Additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City and Jeb Blount in Rio De Janeiro; Editing by Diane Craft)