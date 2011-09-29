* Europe debt concern lingers even after Germany fund vote

* Italy pays most for 10-year debt since euro introduced

* Doubts about world growth strong in Brazil, elsewhere

* Chile peso weakens on as copper price, output falls

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 The Mexican peso and Brazilian real reversed early gains to weaken against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as enthusiasm for German moves to bolster Europe's financial system fizzed in the face of Greek opposition to austerity and rising Italian debt costs.

As Germany's parliament voted overwhelmingly to expand the powers of the 440 billion euro EFSF debt stabilization fund, Greek civil servants blocked the doors of government offices. The protesters are against austerity measures being demanded by Germany and other countries before the release of any new fund to help Greece avoid a default. For more see: [ID:nL5E7KT2WC] and [ID:nL5E7KT08F]

Concern that Greece's problems could spread to other countries deepened after Italy paid the highest yield since the introduction of the euro to borrow money for 10 years. The country sold 7.86 billion euros of bonds to yield 5.86 percent in its first sale since Standard and Poor's cut the country's debt rating. [ID:nL5E7KT1F2]

A possible Greek default and graver debt woes in Italy and other European countries could saddle banks with huge losses, crimping bank lending and world growth. In such situations many global investors sell Latin American and other emerging market assets considered risky and buy assets denominated in the most-negotiable, or "liquid" currency, the U.S. dollar.

"There is clearly a souring of sentiment," said Mike Moran, a Latin America economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York. "The immediate outlook for risk assets is very weak with the European problems still out there."

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 1.12 percent to 13.7046 per dollar. Earlier it had gained as much as 1.23 percent.

Brazil's real BRBY weakened 0.33 percent to 1.8405 after earlier rising as much as 1.04 percent.

Brazilian markets are likely to remain volatile into the middle of 2013, a central bank director said today during a series of interviews and presentations that underscored the bank's belief that the world economy is entering a sluggish period.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX was little changed from Wednesday at 1,918.40 to the dollar. Peru's sol was also little changed at 2.7700.

Colombia's finance minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said in an interview on Monday with Reuters that the current level of the country's peso was good for exports and that capital flows to the country were strong. [ID:nL5E7KT2W7]

Chile's peso CLP=CL, which weakened sharply in early trading as the price of copper fell, trimmed losses to trade little changed from Wednesday at 512.60 to the dollar.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and gets about half its export earnings from sales of the metal, a key component in electrical wiring and electronic goods.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 fell 0.36 percent to $7,226 a tonne in London. It has lost more than a fifth of its value this month and is on track for its biggest monthly decline since October 2008.

The government also said copper output fell 8.7 percent in August compared with a year earlier. [ID:nS1E78S0EJ]

(Editing by Diane Craft)