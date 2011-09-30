* China, U.S. slow; Germany may balk at new bailout cash

* Brazil real world's weakest FX performer in September

* Brazil real edges Poland's zloty for largest 3Q FX loss

* Mexico peso, Brazil real post worst quarters since 2008

* Chile's peso slides as world copper price falls

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil's real weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday, racking up the world's worst performance in September and edging out Poland's zloty for deepest third-quarter loss, amid signs of cooling economic growth in Latin America's top trading partners.

Mexico's peso and other Latin American currencies also weakened, posting large monthly and quarterly losses.

U.S. incomes fell for the first time in nearly two years in August while the rate of consumer spending slowed, the U.S. commerce department said on Friday. In China, the country's manufacturing sector contracted for a third month in September. For more see: [ID:nS1E78T0A4] and [ID:nL3E7KU097]

China and the United States account for nearly a third of all global output, according to the International Monetary Fund, and are Latin America's two largest trading partners.

In Europe, responsible for a quarter of world output and a key source of Latin American investment, members of Germany's ruling coalition rejected calls to vastly increase the size of the just-bolstered 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility. German retail sales also slumped in August. [ID:nL5E7KU0BD]

The United States and other allies have suggested using EFSF assets to borrow additional bailout cash or guarantee debts of countries such as Spain and Italy, which are still solvent yet facing rising debt costs as Greece totters on the edge of default. [ID:nL5E7KU0JP]

"Things are like a no-man's land right now," said Alberto Ramos, Latin American economist with Goldman Sachs in New York. "There's no guarantee that things won't get better but there's a very high probability of a nastier situation coming true."

Brazil's real BRBYBRL= slumped 2.10 percent to 1.8800 to the dollar, its weakest level since Monday.

The losses have turned a currency considered over-valued in July at 12-year high into one of the world's worst performers.

The real's nearly 16 percent loss in September BRLUSD=R is the biggest among the more than 150 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters. In the last three months the real's 17.1 percent slide edged out the Polish zloty PLN=PLNUSD=R as the world's top decliner in the third quarters.

The real's monthly loss is the steepest since 2002, when Brazil last faced concern it would default on its debt. It was the biggest quarterly loss since the fourth-quarter of 2008 when the world economy tumbled toward recession in the face of the U.S. banking crisis.

"Everything is taking its lead from Europe right now, and Europe seems involved in a heck of a lot of patching things over. It all smacks of desperation," said Michael Henderson, emerging markets economist with Capital Economics, a London economic research company.

"Add to that a slowing China, a weak U.S. and a Europe we see moving toward recession and many people are just dumping emerging market and other risk assets. Latin American currencies never do well in a time like this."

Other Latin American currencies weren't far behind the real.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2MXN= weakened 1.41 percent to 13.9065 per dollar.

The peso's nearly 16 percent loss the quarter, gives it the honor of the world's 8th worst performer among Thomson Reuters-tracked currencies and its worst quarter since the end of 2008.

For the month the Mexican peso's losses were more than 11 percent, neck and neck with Chile's peso.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 1.08 percent to 519.50 per dollar on Friday. The peso CLPUSD=R has lost more than 11 percent this month and nearly 11 percent in the quarter.

Copper CMCU3, Chile's top export, fell 3.22 percent to $7,018.50 a tonne in London. China is the main buyer of the metal, a key component in electrical and electronic equipment.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.60 percent to 1,930.00, its weakest close since Dec. 30.

Peru's sol PEN=PE shed 0.11 percent to 2.7730, its weakest close since June 8.

(Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)