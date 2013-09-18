* U.S. Fed to keep buying $85 bln in bonds per month * Brazil's Bovespa, Mexico's IPC indexes reverse losses * Brazil real soars 2.49 pct, Mexico peso up 1.84 pct By Asher Levine and Michael O'Boyle SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Latin American stocks reversed losses while currencies gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by announcing it would keep its bond-buying program unchanged at $85 billion per month. Citing strains in the U.S. economy, from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates, the Fed decided against the tapering of asset purchases that investors had all but priced into stock and bond markets. "In the near-term it's obviously bullish for emerging market assets," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist with Capital Economics in London. "That will be the theme for the next day or so as markets begin to adjust to expectations for a more gradual pace of tightening." The MSCI Latin American stock index soared 2.7 percent to 3,428.45 following the announcement after having spent most of the session near unchanged territory. Brazil's real jumped 2.49 percent to 2.2030 per dollar while the benchmark Bovespa stock index swung into positive territory, rising 1.22 percent. Mexico's peso strengthened 1.84 percent to 12.6910 per dollar as the IPC stock index climbed 1.24 percent. Chile's market was closed for a national holiday. Latin American currencies had suffered steep losses since May on concerns a withdrawal of Fed stimulus and higher rates in the United States could spur a stampede for the exits by investors who had piled into the region's assets in recent years. The decision to delay the stimulus cut helped Brazil's real nearly double its intraday gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to touch its strongest level since late June. "(The statement) suggests a more dovish Fed than what everyone had in mind, so the prospects of tighter monetary policy are kicked down the road," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. "That means a stronger currency in Brazil, which in turn means less inflation and less need for higher interest rates." Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures sank across the board, with the contract expiring in Jan, 2015 falling 14 basis points. Mexico's peso gained its most in over a week, extending its 10-day rally and reaching its strongest level in over a month. "This is filling the foreign exchange market with more oxygen," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. Brazil's Bovespa reversed early losses to post its biggest intraday gain in nearly two weeks, driven by shares of the most widely-traded commodities exporters and banks. Shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, added 1.6 percent, while lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA climbed 2 percent. Local blue-chip stocks tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking the outlook for global growth and liquidity. Mexico's IPC index neared 42,000 points, a level it has not closed above in over a month, as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte jumped 4 percent and mining firm Grupo Mexico advanced 4.1 percent. Key Latin American markets at 1848 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,428.45 2.7 -12.1 Brazil Bovespa 54,935.52 1.22 -9.87 Mexico IPC 41,647.74 1.24 -4.71 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,710.48 1.69 65.03 Colombia IGBC 14,053.57 -0.05 -4.50 Peru IGRA 16,300.79 0.64 -20.98 Venezuela IBC 1,603,321. 0.08 240.09 74 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2030 2.49 -7.08 Mexico peso 12.6910 1.84 1.36 Chile peso 502.1000 0.18 -4.66 Colombia peso 1907.0000 0.49 -7.39 Peru sol 2.7510 0.69 -7.27 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.7500 -0.13 -14.57 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.3400 -0.11 -27.41