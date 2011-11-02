* Peru sol, Chile and Colombia pesos end weaker

* Stocks gain slightly after Tuesday's plunge

* Brazilian, Mexican markets closed for holiday (Recasts, updates prices to close, adds commentary)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Ursula Scollo

SANTIAGO/LIMA, Nov 2 Latin American currencies ended weaker on Wednesday as local markets reacted to mounting uncertainty over the implementation of a Greek bailout, though the region's stocks rebounded slightly.

U.S. stocks rose as buyers were cheered by an upbeat U.S. jobs report after Tuesday's steep sell-off and the Federal Reserve left interest-rate policy on hold. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7M244V] and [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]

The MSCI Latin America index .MILA00000PUS also gained 0.6 percent, though trading was thin as local markets in regional heavyweights Mexico and Brazil were closed for the Day of the Dead.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's call for a referendum on the $178 billion bailout package aimed at solving Greece's debt crisis sent markets tumbling on Tuesday, when Peruvian and Chilean markets were closed.

Sources said on Wednesday the troubled country would not receive an urgently needed 8 billion euro aid installment, due this month, until after the vote. [ID:nL5E7M244V]

"The market started out positive but retreated during the session because of uncertainty in Europe, basically for Greece," said Hernando Pastor of Kallpa Securities in Lima.

Peru's sol PEN=PE closed bidding 0.07 percent weaker at 2.709 per U.S. dollar, while the country's benchmark stock index .IGRA ended down 0.73 percent.

Colombia's peso COP= reversed early gains to close bidding nearly 1 percent weaker at 1,910 per dollar. The Andean country's main stock index .IGBC ended down 0.41 percent.

The Chilean peso CLP=CL lost 2.13 percent to close bidding 501.70 per U.S. dollar, its sharpest fall in nearly six weeks.

Chile's stocks also sank, catching up with global bourse losses on Tuesday. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 1.3 percent, dragged down by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, off 2.51 percent.

"The local (Chilean) market is just now accounting for the euro and global bourses' plunge, that happened during the holiday," said Sergio Tricio, head of research at Forex Chile in Santiago. "The Greek referendum was a key factor in reawakening European debt fears."

Non-deliverable-forwards (NDF) trading outside of Brazil also indicated a weaker Brazilian real BRBY. But they reflected slightly stronger expectations for the currency than in the previous session, as risk aversion ebbed slightly in line with U.S. markets.

The NDF for settlement in 30 days BRL1MNDFOR= was bid 1.7488 per dollar from 1.7578 bid on Tuesday. The one-month NDF reflects real-dollar exchange rate expectations in 30 days.

"As long as we don't have any news that throws markets off balance, the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso should strengthen tomorrow ... But the road is still full of potholes," said Benjamin Sierra, an analyst with Scotiabank in Santiago. (Additional reporting by Moises Avila in Santiago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago and Caroline Stauffer in Lima; Editing by Dan Grebler)