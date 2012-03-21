* Brazilian stocks fall on concern over China slowdown
* Mexican shares rally after suspended session
* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.33 percent, Mexico's IPC up 0.71
percent
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Brazilian shares fell on
W ednesday for a second straight session, led by commodities
stocks, on persistent worries about slowing growth in China.
Meanwhile, Mexico's IPC stock index gained, driven by
telecommunications giant America Movil after the last
session was cut short by a strong earthquake.
Both indexes have been trading near month highs but have
been unable to break past key resistance levels as investors
look for signs of a strengthening global economic outlook.
"Markets in general are very worried about growth in China,"
said Eduardo Costa, a trader at Miami-based brokerage Bulltick.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index fell 0.33 percent to
67,071 a day after the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton
said it saw flattening Chinese demand for iron ore.
"There is such a great weight on commodities. It's natural
that (the Bovespa) would underperform," Costa added.
Commodities companies and exporters of raw materials account
for about 55 percent of the Bovespa. China is Brazil's largest
trading partner and a key customer for Latin American exports of
soybeans, copper, and iron ore - a key steelmaking ingredient.
Steelmaker Gerdau led declines on the Bovespa,
falling 2 percent and miner Vale, the world's biggest
iron ore producer, fell 0.72 percent. The company said on Monday
the rail line that connects its single largest mine to a seaport
would reopen by Tuesday after a collapsed structure closed it on
Friday.
In Mexico, the benchmark IPC stock index advanced
0.71 percent to 38,328, recovering losses made in the last
session, which was suspended early after an earthquake rattled
the capital city where the exchange operates. The index hit
five-week intraday highs.
"This is the effect of being closed part of the day
yesterday and on Monday," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at
brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "We are recuperating from the
days that we were closed."
The IPC has advanced about 3 percent after a lackluster 2011
as investors bet on an improving economy in the United States -
Mexico's top trading partner. But recent data has been mixed and
the IPC is trading in narrow ranges near record highs as it
struggles to break above 38,500.
On Wednesday fresh data showed home resales in the United
States - where Mexico sends near 80 percent of its exports -
unexpectedly fell in February and the supply of properties on
the market rose.
"It wasn't really bad data but it wasn't data that is going
to cheer the market either," Rodriguez said.
Cement maker Cemex jumped 2.92 percent,
continuing sharp gains seen immediately after a 7.4 earthquake
rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday. America Movil,
which accounts for more than 20 percent of the index's weight,
also drove gains, up 1.06 percent.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.12 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index advanced 0.21 percent.
Shares of Santander Chile , Chile's largest
bank, added 1.4 percent.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)