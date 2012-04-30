* Spain falls into recession

* Brazil Bovespa index drops 0.67 pct,

* Chile IPSA falls 0.49 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.16 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 30 Latin American stocks dropped the most in a week o n M onday after data showed Spain fell into a recession, adding to investor concern over global economic growth and sapping demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 1.03 percent 3,885.07, though a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD came close to posting a bullish cross, suggesting the index could be nearing a recovery.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, slipped into recession in the first quarter as domestic demand fell, joining Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands on the list of countries with shrinking economies.

Concern over a worsening euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in global economic growth tend to lead investors away from riskier assets such as Latin American equities.

"Spain's GDP data, though not a surprise, adds pressure," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Perfeito said that May should present a recovery in the Bovespa after its recent poor performance, though important risks remain, such as France's upcoming election.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a second straight session, losing 0.39 percent to 61,449.47. The index has not closed below 61,300 points in over two weeks.

Volumes remained low ahead of Tuesday's Labor Day holiday, traders said.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, contributed most to the index's decline, falling 1.18 percent. Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, lost 1.78 percent.

Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, fell 3.49 percent after posting a 60 percent drop in first-quarter net income late Friday.

"The Bovespa has come unlinked from the highs achieved in external markets, but not the lows," said Julio Martins, a consultant with asset management firm Adinvest in Rio de Janeiro. "Until we have a clearer view of the global outlook the investor wanting risk will be more concentrated in the American market. Here, in the short term, we will continue to see a lot of volatility due to a lack of new money coming in."

Mexico's IPC index clung to a three-day rally, up 0.02 percent at 39,330.80.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico weighed most heavily on the index, falling 1.42 percent, while bottling group Femsa lost 1.29 percent.

Chile's IPSA index dropped its most in a week, slipping 0.32 percent to 4,560.97.

Energy group Endesa Chile led the index lower, falling 1.08 percent, while Banco Santander Chile lost 0.76 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)