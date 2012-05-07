* Greek, French elections spark investor uncertainty

* Indexes seesaw, led by most widely-traded shares

* Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC little changed

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 7 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly four months in volatile trading on Monday, after Greek and French elections undermined confidence in the euro zone's ability to cut spending.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a third straight session, losing 0.39 percent to 3,808.68. However, a technical indicator known as the relative strength index dropped to its most "underbought" levels in over five months, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound in coming sessions.

Appetite for riskier Latin American assets fell after François Hollande's triumph in France's presidential election sparked fears of a clash between Paris and Germany on how to better lead the euro zone out of crisis. Hollande has criticized Germany's heavy emphasis on austerity, calling for policies to revive economic growth.

Analysts expected volatility to continue in a week with few U.S. economic indicators and deepening doubts about the euro zone debt crisis.

"Who's afraid of François Hollande? For the moment, everyone, considering we don't know what he will actually do," wrote Andre Perfeito, Chief Economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo, in a note to investors on Monday.

Greece's elections further frayed investor nerves after the only two major Greek parties to have supported an aid package keepin g t he country afloat failed to win enough votes to form a ruling coalition, reviving uncertainty about the ability of Athens to survive in the single currency area.

"Considering the doubts about what course France and Greece will take, investors today preferred to step away from the market until things get clearer," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed in early trading, led by swings in the most widely-traded shares. The index eventually settled little changed at 60,607.08.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 0.93 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while rival OGX , controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, gained 2.87 percent.

"The volatility will continue as long as we're hovering around 60,000 points," Alves said. "It's a watershed level, below which fear starts to set in that Brazil is getting pulled further into the global crisis. We are seeing a lot of movement in the most liquid stocks around that level as people adjust their bets, which fuels wide swings in the index."

Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of generic drugs and toiletries, gained 5.59 percent after reporting on Saturday that net income had jumped 24 percent from a year earlier.

Brazil's second biggest wireless phone group TIM Participacoes fell for a fourth straight session, losing 0.38 percent after chief executive Luca Luciani resigned on Saturday over an investigation into irregular SIM cards.

Mexico's IPC index traded nearly flat at 39,401.31.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.07 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while retail and banking firm Grupo Elektra weighed, falling 2.8 percent.

Chile's IPSA index edged lower, falling 0.08 percent to 4,525.74.

Banco Santander Chile lost 1.74 percent and contributed most to the index's fall, while industrial conglomerate AntarChile gained 1.98 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine)