* Greek anti-austerity left gets shot at leadership
* America Movil bids for Dutch firm KPN
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.77 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.44 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American stocks slid
their furthest in over a month on Tuesday, led by the most
widely-traded shares, as a political stalemate in Greece sparked
fears of a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
2.24 percent to 3,755.02, its lowest level since early January.
A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
dropped into "underbought" territory for the first time in over
seven months, however, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound
in coming sessions.
Shares tracked global markets lower after Greece's
mainstream conservatives failed to form a coalition on Monday,
opening a door for the country's anti-austerity left and
throwing into question the country's ability to avert bankruptcy
and stay in the euro zone.
Concern over Europe's debt crisis tends to lead investors
away from riskier Latin American equities in favor of
traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.
"Everything today is a reaction to the external markets,
with the political question in Greece adding to worries," said
Adriano Fontes, who helps oversee 135 million reais ($69.6
million) as a fund manager with Oren Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro. "It's probable that foreign investors are taking their
money out and domestic investors are following them."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.77
percent to 60,139.28, its lowest level in over three months. The
index crossed below its 150 day simple moving average, a level
it has not closed below since Jan 2.
The Bovespa's most widely-traded shares weighed heavily on
the index. Preferred shares of mining company Vale
slid 2.82 percent. Those of state-controlled oil producer
Petrobras fell 1.99 percent.
"The index has room to fall more in the medium term," Fontes
said. "The scenario abroad remains adverse and we are not
optimistic."
Shares of Brazil's largest airline TAM were among
the only four gaining stocks. The shares added 0.3 percent after
Brazil's stock market regulator on Monday approved a share swap
allowing the company to be taken over by rival LAN. The
company expects the deal to be concluded by the end of June.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday
decline since September, plunging 2.44 percent to 39,062.73.
Nearly 85 percent of the index's losses on Tuesday were
represented by telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.
Shares in the firm fell on Tuesday after the company said on
Monday that it had offered to buy a stake in Netherlands-based
KPN NV, eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in
Europe.
The shares surged nearly 5 percent in the previous session,
capping a more than 16 percent run in the previous two weeks to
a record high.
"I am sure people knew some kind of news was coming on
America Movil, and they knew it was good and they started to
buy," said Juan Jose Resediz, an analyst at brokerage Arka in
Mexico City. "Right now, (the stock) is seeing a technical
correction since you need to utilize resources to buy the other
company," he said.
Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.59 percent to 4,518.99.
Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.2 percent,
weighing most heavily on the index, while retailer Falabella
slid 0.94 percent.
($1 = 1.9402 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting By Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;
Editing by Andrew Hay)