* Greek bailout payment limits potential losses

* Spain asks banks to set aside more provisions for bad loans

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.96 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.23 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, May 9 Latin American stocks dropped to their lowest level in four months on Wednesday over fears the euro zone crisis could worsen but potential losses were limited by the approval of a bailout payment to keep Greece afloat.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.59 percent to 3,698.87 points, sliding for fourth of the last five sessions as worries about Europe's finances stoked risk aversion across global markets.

Euro zone governments approved a bailout payment for Greece of 5.2 billion euros despite opposition from some following an election in which anti-bailout parties made substantial gains. [ID :nL5E8G9D4G]

The approval of funds from the region's bailout fund eased investors unnerved by political turmoil in Greece that could put the country in danger of default or lead to its eventual exit from the euro zone. Still, uncertainty remains with anti-austerity politicians failing to form a coalition on Wednesday and the country moving closer toward holding a snap election. [ID:nL 5E8G90JC]

"The market understood the news as less bad but it is still bad, because Greece has no government and needs new elections," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist at the Oren Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark stock index slid for a fourth se ssion in five, dropping 0.96 percent to 59,786.12. The index had declined nearly 2 percent earlier in the session before the bailout was approved.

Adding to investor worries, Spain demanded banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector. Huge bank losses have raised fears the country may need an international bailout.

"It's totally risk aversion driving the market," said Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "In a crisis, the fundamentals of a company's performance get cast aside. Right now, we're not in a panic like we experienced in 2008, but it feels a bit similar, just in smaller proportions."

Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, lost 2 .93 p ercent, weighing most heavily on the index. Fi nancial exchange operator BM&FBovespa slid 3.96 percent and Brazil's no. 2 homebuilder Cyrela dropped 5.03 percent, slipping to its lowest point in more than three months. "When we get to 59,000 points, investors will stop to re-evaluate," Marques said. "We may see some short rebounds for two or three days in the shares that have fallen most, such as homebuilders, but not a return to significant gains, as the trend is still one of decline."

Homebuilder Gafisa gained 0.26 percent after it posted a narrower net loss for the first quarter on Wednesday as it scaled back new projects to focus on deliveries after a year of delays and cost overruns.

Mexico's IPC index fell for a fourth session in five, losing 0.2 3 p ercent to 39,122.82.

Mining firm Grupo Mexico was down 2.68 percent, driving losses in the index, while bottler Femsa added 1.69 percent.

With Latin American markets heavily dependent on trade with China, a raft of key economic data out Friday from the world's second largest economy could provide relief.

"The market's behavior is going to depend on the numbers from China," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "You want to see the deceleration has already touched bottom and is bouncing back," she said. "If we don't see that the worries about global growth will continue to grow."

Chile's IPSA index lost 0. 62 percent to 4,492.75 , its lowest level in two months.

Industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 0.70 percent and BCI bank dropped 1.78 percent. (Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)