* Concern over possible Greek euro zone exit spooks markets

* China cuts bank reserve requirements, adds to growth fears

* Brazil Bovespa falls 3.2 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.4 pct (Adds comment, closing prices)

By Lizbeth Salazar

MEXICO CITY, May 14 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level this year on Monday as concerns about a potential Greek exit from the euro and an economic slowdown in China spurred flight from riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest drop in nearly seven months, slipping 3.62 percent, extending a nearly 18 percent loss since the start of March that has wiped out gains for the year.

A political impasse in Greece over forming a government raised the specter of the country's eventual departure from the euro zone. European Central Bank policymakers openly voiced the possibility of a Greek exit over the weekend.

"Greece needs to reach an agreement this week," said Gerardo Copca, an analyst at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "If they do not, they will have to go to elections, and that will keep up the uncertainty in financial markets."

Stocks in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, looked set to keep falling after the country's benchmark Bovespa index broke a key support level at 59,300 points, suggesting stocks could slide another 7 percent to 55,000, said Marcio Cardoso, director at brokerage Título Corretora in Sao Paulo.

Fears about Europe could keep pushing investors out of riskier assets, such as Latin American stocks, into the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

"In this scenario, we have much fewer resources available for higher risk assets, and the money currently in the market is very nervous, making volatility much higher," said Cardoso

Stocks were also hit by China's decision on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves. Normally seen as a pro-growth move, the action by the world's second biggest economy fueled fears the global economic outlook was likely to worsen.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw material exports such as iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum.

The Bovespa posted its biggest decline since September, dropping 3.21 percent to 57,539.61, its lowest level since the beginning of January.

"Its a troubling scenario," Cardoso said. "We have extremely short-term money in the markets, and in this environment, the Bovespa is not going to attract investors."

Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, fell 10.15 percent. Rival MRV Engenharia slipped 5.53 percent.

Analysts said a string of poor earnings results from Brazil's construction sector has put pressure on share prices.

State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 4.31 percent, tracking global financial shares lower. Reports that the bank is in talks to buy the remaining stake it does not own of Banco Votorantim also weighed on the stock, as acquisition activity tends to hamper stocks in the short term, analysts said.

Mexico's IPC index lost 1.38 percent to close at its lowest level since March.

Telecommunications firm America Movil lost 1.05 percent while retail and financial services firm Grupo Elektra slid 6.73 percent.

Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest fall since November, losing 1.37 percent.

Industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 2.41 percent and retailer Fallabela shed 2.68 percent. (Additional reporting By Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)