* Fitch downgrades Greece's credit rating
* Spain's borrowing costs rise as contagion feared
* Brazil's Bovespa down 3.31 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.67 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 17 Latin American stocks sank to
a nearly six-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish borrowing
costs and ongoing political turmoil in Greece raised fears of a
widening euro zone debt crisis, hammering riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for a fifth straight session, losing 2.07 percent to 3,395.46.
The index has fallen over 14 percent so far in May and is on
track for its worst month in eight.
Jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis worsened on
Thursday as new data confirmed Spain's economy is back in
recession, sending its bond yields soaring and adding to fears
it may suffer contagion from a potential Greek debt default.
Heavily indebted Greece, at the center of the crisis,
continues to rattle investors' nerves with ratings agency Fitch
downgrading the country's credit rating - already in junk status
- on concern it would leave the euro zone.
"Fitch reducing Greece's rating has made sentiment even
worse," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at Sul América
Investimentos, in São Paulo. "If Greece actually leaves the euro
zone, it will scare investors and may cause at least a temporary
shrinkage of capital flows that could be in a way compared to
the credit crash we saw in 2008."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 3.31
percent to 54,038.20 points in its worst single day performance
in nearly eight months.
"The environment is not favorable for risk assets and the
fundamentals don't support good performance from them," said
Rogerio Freitas, a partner with Teorica Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "We're not casting aside the possibility of an
environment that is just as negative as the one we saw in 2008."
The Bovespa has plunged more than 12 percent this month
alone. The index has not fallen more than 8 percent in a single
month since the depths of the financial crisis in October 2008.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras dropped
4.46 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while
rival OGX slid 5.59 percent.
"While the Europe question is hovering, much of it is
already priced in," said Raphael Martelo, an economist with
Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "Still, it is a very
uncertain environment and we will continue to see a lot of
volatility because of that."
In Mexico, the IPC index declined 0.67 percent to
37,261.24, falling for the fifth straight session.
Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 2.61
percent and bottler Femsa declined 1.03 percent.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.84 percent to 4,277.33 as
a technical indicator known as the relative strength index
remained in "oversold" territory for a fourth straight day.
Retailer Falabella was off 2.59 percent while
industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 3.75 percent.
(Additional reporting and writing by Rachel Uranga in Mexico
City; Editing by Gary Crosse)