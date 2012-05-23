* Euro zone officials say Greek exit contingencies needed
* Merkel dashes hopes of measures from EU summit
* Brazil Bovespa falls 3.19 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.31 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, May 23 Latin American stocks posted
their biggest one-day drop in nearly seven months o n W ednesday
as investors sold off riskier assets on mounting fears over
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
a second day, sliding 3.82 percent to 3,281.98, its lowest level
in nearly eight months. A technical indicator known as the
relative strength index showed stocks at "oversold" levels for a
12th straight day, the longest streak in nearly 10 years.
Risk aversion mounted after Reuters reported on Wednesday
that euro zone officials agreed that each country in the
currency bloc will have to prepare a contingency plan for the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro.
Nervous investors looked to a summit of European Union
leaders scheduled later in the day for measures to resolve the
crisis. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed those hopes
when she said no decisions were expected from the meeting,
sending stocks lower still.
"The expectations created around the meeting of European
leaders have been dampened, with investors believing that some
kind of measure will only be taken down the road," said William
Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index continued
Tuesday's slide, falling 3.19 percent to 53,280.15.
State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 6.12
percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while
preferred shares of oil giant Petrobras dropped 3.5
percent.
Brazilian stocks have fallen nearly 14 percent in May alone
as risk-averse investors concerned over the euro zone debt
crisis sold off shares in favor of traditional safe-haven assets
such as the U.S. dollar. Should this trend continue, the Bovespa
will close May with its worst monthly loss since the depths of
the global financial crisis in October 2008.
"In this scenario, the external variables are interfering
much more in trading than the fundamentals of the companies
themselves," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst with Agora
Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.
The Bovespa is down more than 6 percent this year after
rising almost 14 percent in the first quarter on the back of
abundant liquidity from foreign investors and attractive share
prices following 2011's 18 percent decline.
Still, some analysts say recent losses do not necessarily
signal a drastic change in the outlook for Brazilian stocks.
"It's still a bit premature to say investors have soured on
Brazil," said Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias
Consultoria in Sao Paulo.
"It's clear that investors are starting to have a less
favorable outlook on Brazil, but that is nothing new," Campos
said, citing mounting concerns over slowing economic growth and
heavy government intervention in the economy.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the eighth session in
nine, slipping 1.31 percent to 36,989.79.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.2 percent, driving
losses in the index, while cement manufacturer Cemex
dropped 3.9 percent.
Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest loss since
November, sliding 1.69 percent to 4,165.24 and erasing the
index's gains for the year.
Retailer Falabella dropped 2.3 percent, while
industrial conglomerate Copec fell 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Todd Benson and Dan
Grebler)