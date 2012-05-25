* Latin American shares set to end week up after losing streak

* Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, May 25 Latin American stocks advanced on Friday supported by a rise in consumer sentiment in the United States and a fresh round of bargain hunting by investors searching for cheap shares.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for a second day, up 1.31 percent to 3,397 points with volume lower ahead of a holiday on Monday in the United States.

The index is on track to increase slightly this week after a nine-week losing streak on Europe's debt crisis pushed Latin American stocks to their worst levels since October on Wednesday.

Lifting shares on Friday, U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest in four years during May as Americans stayed upbeat about the labor market, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed.

"The consumer confidence data from the United States is helping give the market some breathing room," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo. "Also, because of the strong recent losses there is some opportunity for buying stocks on the market lows."

But analysts warned the possible exit of Greece from the euro and mounting concerns over Spain's debt crisis would likely continue to pressure riskier assets.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.04 percent to 54,627 points after falling for the last three sessions. The index is on track to end this week with a slight gain after having fallen for the last four weeks.

Homebuilder PDG Realty surged to 7.3 percent and oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, gained 0.45 percent.

Since mid-March, the index has fallen nearly 20 percent. The index is trading around key support levels and analysts said the slump could deepen if stocks make a clean break below the key 53,800 level.

Meantime, foreign investors continued to withdraw money from Brazilian stocks. Some 2.7 billion reais ($1.35 bln) have flown out the Sao Paulo stock exchange so far this month, data from the exchange showed on Friday.

Mexico's IPC index declined 0.07 percent to 37,525 with retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gaining 1.3 percent and telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, declining 0.83 percent.

"There isn't a lot of new news out of Europe, either good or bad today so it's more or less flat," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City.

Fernandez said construction shares like homebuilder Homex have been rebounding after falling sharply in recent weeks as bargain hunters pick them up. Shares of Homex gained 4.6 percent after falling more than 17 percent this month.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.38 percent to 4,236 with Santander Chile, Chile's largest bank up 1.8 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich up 0.60 percent. (Additional reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)