By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, May 28 Latin American stocks on Monday gained their most in a single day in over six weeks as opinion polls in Greece showed pro-bailout parties regaining their lead against anti-austerity opponents, easing investor concern over a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a third consecutive session, adding 1.82 percent to 3,454.24, though traders said volume remained very thin with markets closed in the United States due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Homebuilders drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index higher.

Shares rose alongside global risk appetite as Greek political parties seen more amenable to the terms of a European bailout strengthened their position ahead of the country's June 17 elections. Concern that new Greek political leadership would disavow bailout agreements with the European Union and International Monetary Fund sparked a selloff in riskier assets over the past week amid fears of a messy Greek default and the country's eventual exit from the euro zone.

"The opinion polls in Greece are helping the markets rise, though the market should start to lose a bit of liquidity due to the holiday in the United States," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest daily gain in a week, rising 1.8 percent to 55,440.02.

Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's largest homebuilder, rose 9.17 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, after Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($404 million) in the company, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Rival construction firms MRV Engenharia and Gafisa gained 3.78 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

"The proposal by Vinci is livening up a sector that had fallen quite a bit," Pereira said, though he didn't see today's performance indicating a shift in the long-term outlook for homebuilders. That sentiment was echoed by other analysts, who said poor earnings results and difficulty securing credit would continue to weigh on the sector.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, gained 1.5 percent, while those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras added 1.29 percent.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, gained 2.22 percent after the company named a new chief financial officer on Monday.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily gain in a week, adding 0.81 percent to 37,788.92. Shares of the most widely-traded companies drove gains in the index, with America Movil rising 0.66 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico climbing 1.02 percent.

"There are still three weeks left to the (Greek) elections and we are going to see volatility in the market during this time," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-Ixe in Mexico City, who added that volumes were less than 10 percent of that seen on a normal trading day.

Chile's IPSA index was little changed, at 4,254.41. Shares of airline Lan gained 1.5 percent, while Banco de Chile dropped 1.59 percent.

($1 = 1.98 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by W Simon)