* Greek polls show pro-bailout parties regaining lead
* Bovespa rises 1.38 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.42 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, May 28 Latin American
stocks advanced on Monday as investor fears eased over a
possible disorderly Greek exit from the euro, but trading was
thin with U.S. stock exchanges on holiday.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a third consecutive session, adding 1.44 percent to 3441.44 but
moves were exaggerated by the light volume.
Five polls published over the weekend showed conservative
Greek parties backing a European bailout now have a lead in the
country's June 17 elections. Fears that a new Greek political
leadership would abandon bailout agreements with the European
Union and International Monetary Fund sparked a recent selloff
in riskier assets on fears of a messy Greek default and the
country's eventual exit from the euro zone.
"There is optimism over the elections based on the advances
that we saw in the polls," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst
with Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. "But we still have to see what
happens with the electoral process. There are still three weeks
left to the (Greek) elections and we are going to see volatility
in the market during this time."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
biggest daily gain in a week, rising 1.38 percent to 55,212.69.
But it was the lowest trading volume recorded this year.
Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's largest
homebuilder, gained 5 percent, contributing most to the index's
rise, after Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners
proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($404 million) in the
company, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Rival construction firms MRV Engenharia and
Gafisa gained 2.52 and 2.16 percent, respectively.
"The proposal by Vinci is livening up a sector that had
fallen quite a bit," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, a strategist
with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo, though he didn't see today's
performance indicating a shift in the long-term outlook for
homebuilders.
That sentiment was echoed by other analysts, who said poor
earnings results and difficulty securing credit would continue
to weigh on the sector.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron ore miner, gained 1.04 percent, while those of
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras added 0.80
percent.
Petrobras expects to complete the bulk of a $13.6 billion
asset-sale plan by the end of the year, helping to finance $225
billion of investments under its five-year corporate spending
program, the world's largest, its chief financial officer told
the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.
Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified
retailer, lost 1.63 percent after the company named a new chief
financial officer on Monday.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily gain in a
week, adding 0.42 percent to 37,642.80.
Bottler Femsa advanced 1.19 percent and copper
miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico gained
1.0 percent.
Chile's IPSA index was up 0.14 percent at 4260.62.
Shares of airline Lan gained 2.69 percent, while
retailer Falabella added 0.80 percent.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)