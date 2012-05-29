(Updates to close, adds comments)
* China may unleash more spending measures
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.05 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.29 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 29 Brazilian shares
slipped on Tuesday as concern over the health of the country's
homebuilders offset optimism in other Latin American markets
over Greek elections and reports China was readying new stimulus
measures.
The MSCI Latin American stock index, seen by
investors as a benchmark gauge of stock activity in the region,
slipped 0.20 percent. However, a technical momentum indicator
known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross," suggesting
the index could be about to start a new rally.
But sharp declines in shares of top homebuilders dragged
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index down 1.05 percent
to 54,633.06 in a session market by volatility.
The sector's weak performance, high cost and recent gains
helped spur the sell-off, traders said.
Adding to the pessimism, JP Morgan cut its recommendations
on homebuilders Gafisa, MRV Engenharia and
PDG Realty, saying "results this past quarter brought
added pressure to earnings expectations mainly due to margin
pressure and lower growth."
Gafisa dropped 6.34 percent, MRV was down 4.20 percent and
PDG dived 11.3 percent. Shares in PDG had soared o n M onday, when
Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing
799.98 million reais ($400 million) in the company.
"The news on PDG led people to think perhaps the sector's
problems had a solution, but today investors are rethinking
that, and returning some of those gains," said Debora Morsch, an
analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Despite the drop in many stocks, hope for new stimulus
measures from China lifted regional commodity companies such as
Grupo Mexico, MMX Mineracao and Vale
, as well as oil producers such as Petrobras
.
China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending
toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its
approval of infrastructure investments, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Tue sday, citing unidentified
sources.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market
for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore,
soybeans, petroleum and copper.
"The majority of markets are positive on the expectation
that China will generate economic stimulus in the face of a
European crisis; that is injecting a bit of calm," said Fernando
Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in
four, advancing 1.29 percent and breaking through its 14-day
simple moving average for the first time in nearly three weeks.
With U.S. investors returning to the market after a long
holiday weekend, volume picked up. Market players were relieved
by weekend polls in Greece showing the party backing an
international bailout has a lead in the June 17 election.
Opposition to the has raised fears of a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
"There is still a lot of volatility because of Europe but
the mood has changed a bit," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst
at Santander in Mexico City. "We are a bit more defensive with a
market less correlated to Europe and with a solid economy."
Beverage company Grupo Modelo advanced 3.67
percent and bank Banorte rose 3.69 percent.
Chile's IPSA stock index rose slightly, gaining a
0.21 percent.
Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich
added 0.78 percent, offset by LAN Airlines,
which fell 1.06 percent.
(Additional reporting by Liz Salazar in Mexico City, Felipe
Iturrieta in Santiago and Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Dan Grebler)