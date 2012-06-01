(Updates to close)
* U.S. jobs growth in May below expectations
* Brazil economy grows more slowly than expected in Q1
* Brazil Bovespa down 2.0 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.8 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 1 Latin American stocks dropped
on Friday after the United States posted its weakest monthly job
growth in a year and data showed Brazil's economy grew slower
than expected in the first quarter, dampening investor optimism
over a global economic recovery.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its sharpest drop in more than a week, declining 2.17 percent to
3,320.12. The index also lost more than 2 percent on the week.
Shares fell after the U.S. Labor Department said May jobs
growth in the world's largest economy was the lowest in a year,
falling far below market expectations and suggesting that
economic recovery there was faltering.
Further souring growth expectations, purchasing managers
index data on Friday from the euro zone and China - key trading
partners for Brazil and large purchasers of Latin American
commodities such as iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum -
showed manufacturing output shrinking in both regions.
"We are seeing a strong aversion to risk, with bad news
around the world and a fall in economic activity in almost all
countries, showing that the European crisis is beginning to
affect the global economy," said Newton Rosa, chief economist
with SulAmérica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
The slowdown was reflected by data on Friday showing
Brazil's economy grew a worse-than-expected 0.2 percent in the
first quarter.
Investors responded by selling off shares of commodities
companies, which are closely tied to global growth, as well as
homebuilders and consumer product manufacturers, whose fortunes
are more closely linked to domestic demand.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 2
percent to settle at 53,402.90 points. The index also closed the
week with a 1.9 percent loss, its sixth weekly loss in a row.
"The Bovespa retraced the losses a bit in the early
afternoon, with investors thinking it had fallen too much
already," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, trader at Renascenca in
Sao Paulo. "We saw some movement of investors looking for
opportunities to buy, but the market in general is very ugly."
OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 5.92 percent, weighing most
heavily on the index, while miner Vale slipped 1.63
percent.
The Bovespa saw a net 2.73 billion reais ($1.34 billion)
outflow of foreign funds in the month through May 29, as global
investors sold off riskier Brazilian shares on mounting fears of
a global crisis and a slowdown in domestic economic growth.
"At one point, Brazil grew much faster than the rest of the
world - it was the goose that laid the golden egg," said Flavio
Serrano, economist with Banco Espirito Santo in Sao Paulo. "But
there has been a slowdown in growth, the consumption expansion
model hasn't been enough to leave the economy as strong as
investors would like, so they are now looking for other
investment opportunities in other parts of the world."
Mexico's IPC index fell the most in nearly three
weeks, sliding 1.82 percent to 37,182.37. The index lost 0.8
percent on the week.
Dragging down the index, retailer and financier Grupo
Elektra plunged 6.27 percent and bottler Femsa
dropped 2.25 percent.
Shares in Elektra have dived more than 60 percent since
mid-April when the IPC announced changes that would change the
company's weighting in the exchange.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a six-day rally and
posted its biggest drop in over a week, losing 0.87 percent to
end at 4,280.51. However, the index still posted a 0.6 percent
gain on the week, its best performance since mid-April.
Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 2.68 percent and
LAN Airlines declined 3.54 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by Gary Crosse)