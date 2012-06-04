* Commodity exporters, homebuilders gain after recent drops

* U.S. factory orders contract unexpectedly

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.57 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.04 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 4 Latin American stocks rose on Monday as bargain hunters picked up shares of homebuilders and commodities producers, though gains were limited by data showing weaker-than-expected demand for factory goods in the United States.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for the second session in three, rising 0.35 percent to 3,331.52 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index recovered from "oversold" territory.

The index pared gains after data showed an unexpected fall in new orders for U.S. factory goods in April. The drop, combined with disappointing employment figures released on Friday, added to concern a recovery in the world's largest economy is losing steam.

"Every time there is data from the US that shows a slowdown, the expectation for more stimulus comes to the forefront," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Everyone is still cautious, though, avoiding taking positions in a moment with no clarity."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index recovered from its lowest level in nearly eight months, gaining 0.57 percent to 53,709.89.

State-controlled oil company Petrobras rose 1.33 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while steelmaker Gerdau added 2.29 percent.

PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 2.14 percent after its board approved a plan raising capital to confront tighter credit markets and an economic slump.

"Stocks that are up are not necessarily going to stay up for the rest of the day," said Varejao, who attributed gains to a technical correction after Friday's nearly 2 percent sell-off.

The Bovespa is currently down over 5 percent for the year after losing nearly 12 percent in May, its worst monthly performance since the depths of the global financial crisis in October 2008.

"There are many stocks in the market that are getting c heap," said Sandro Fernandes, a broker with Geraldo Correa Corretora in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, who pointed to attractive values for stocks related to domestic consumption, such as phone companies, energy utilities and beverage producers.

Varejao said that although Brazil's economy grew a disappointing 0.2 percent in the first quarter, it is too early to write off Brazilian stocks or the continued interest of foreign investors.

"Growth here is looking to be about 2 to 2.5 percent, but you're comparing that with no growth in Europe," he said. "Things are bad, but there are much worse scenarios out there."

Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the fourth straight day, losing 0.04 percent to 37,166.00, its lowest level in over two weeks.

Lender Banorte fell 3.26 percent, driving losses in the IPC, while telecommunications firm America Movil gained 0.55 percent, supporting the index.

The disappointing U.S. factory orders data weighed on shares in Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

"(The data) hit the market at a bad time," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "The market is in a delicate moment and reacting."

Rodriguez pointed to 37,000 points as a key a support for the index.

Mexico's largest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 0.39 percent after data released Monday showed Mexican consumer confidence rising to a fresh four-year high in May as shoppers grew more confident about the outlook for their personal finances and the country's economy.

Industrial conglomerate Mexichem gained 2.28 percent after European Union regulators said on Monday they had cleared the company's takeover of Dutch pipe systems firm Wavin NV.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight day, losing 0.69 percent to 4,251.04. The index has remained largely rangebound between 4,200 and 4,300 points over the past two weeks.

Banco Santander Chile lost 1.92 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while retailer Cencosud slid 1.84 percent.

Chile's largest industrial conglomerate, Empresas Copec lost 0.78 percent. The company's chief executive officer told Reuters on Monday th e firm is worried about a slowdown in top trade partner China and the debt crisis in Europe, bu t that it is in a solid position and will push ahead with a $1.4 billion investment plan this year. (Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay)