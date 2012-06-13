* United States retail sales, wholesale prices disappoint
* Brazil Bovespa up 1.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.35 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY , June 13 Mexican and
Chilean shares slipped on Wednesday on disappointing economic
data from the United States and continued jitters over the
European debt crisis.
But Brazil's benchmark index rose, driven by gains in the
construction industry and commodities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index closed
up 0.34 percent at 3,402.69 after a day of choppy trade that
brought it below its 21-day simple moving average - a level
above which the index has been unable to close for three months.
A decline in U.S. retail sales in May and
weaker-than-expected inflation reinforced the view of slowing
U.S. growth and spurred hopes of a new round of monetary easing
by the Federal Reserve.
Despite the prospect of more Fed stimulus, which tends to
lift Latin American shares on hopes that it will spur growth in
the world's largest economy, sentiment was dominated by concern
that the euro zone crisis could spread as investors awaited
elections in Greece on Sunday and kept an eye on Spain after the
Spanish bank rescue deal secured last weekend.
"There is a lot of concern on how (Spain's rescue package)
will be supervised and coordinated. There is a risk of contagion
... and the market is still awaiting the election in Greece, so
the volatility will continue," said Marcio Cardoso, director at
brokerage Titulo in Sao Paulo.
Still, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped
1.09 percent at 55,650.51 as traders adjusted positions with
futures and options contracts expiring.
"The trigger for today's improvement is the growing
expectation that the Fed will inject money into the market,"
said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia
Capital Management.
The Fed's next policy meeting will be held on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
Commodities led gains with state-led oil company Petrobras
up 1.61 percent and OGX, the oil company
controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rising 2.76
percent. PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder,
climbed 4.17 percent.
"Over the past two days we have seen a technical rebound,
especially in sectors such as construction and stocks linked to
domestic consumption, but that trend won't last," said Paixao.
Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session in
three, losing 0.35 percent to 37,142.15. Analysts said the index
could suffer further losses if it holds below the 200-day simple
average, a level it touched during the last session.
"The technical pattern seems weak and investors are still
very susceptible to the news from Europe," said Roberto Galvan,
an analyst at Actinver.
Dampening sentiment was the poor U.S. data that signaled
growth in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, could
be flagging.
Bank Banorte declined 2.68 percent while cement
maker Cemex dropped 3.91 percent. Retail and
financial firm Elektra slid 5.78 percent as it
neared more than two-year lows.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.62 percent to 4,255.47.
Retailer Cencosud dropped 2.39 percent and industrial
conglomerate Copec lost 1.81 percent.
(Additional reporting by Liz Salazar in Mexico City; Editing by
Leslie Adler)