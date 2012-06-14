* Germany Chancellor Merkel rejects call for eurobonds
* Spain 10-year bond yields climb to euro-era highs
* Brazil Bovespa x 0.00 pct, Mexico IPC x 0.00 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American stocks fell
their most in nearly two weeks on Thursday after Germany
rebuffed calls to help underwrite the euro zone's debt, stoking
fears the region's crisis is far from over and sapping demand
for riskier assets.
Concerns about the future of Greece in the euro zone
following a national election on Sunday added to investor
caution. A two percent plunge in shares of Brazil's oil giant
Petrobras weighed on the Bovespa.
The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a two-day rally, dropping 0.63 percent to 3,381.84 and falling
below its 21-day simple moving average, a level that has
provided resistance since early March.
Shares fell after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday rejected what she called "miracle solutions" such as
issuing joint euro bonds or creating a Europe-wide deposit
guarantee scheme - measures backed by leaders of France, Italy
and Spain.
Germany's position, along with a downgrade by Moody's
Investors Service of Spain's credit rating late Wednesday,
helped push Spain's 10-year bond yield to euro-era
highs. That raised fears among investors that the debt-laden
country's financing problems may be worsening.
Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis has led to a
recent sell-off in riskier Latin American assets in favor of
safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.
"If we had all this repercussion in the market because of
Greece, imagine how it will be now with Spain, which is a much
bigger country," said Jose Goes, an analyst with brokerage Stock
Assets in Sao Paulo. "The only thing certain at this point is
that the market will stay very volatile, with a tendency to
fall, as the situation abroad is still very complicated."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was choppy,
trading nearly unchanged at 55,660.10.
Preferred shares of oil giant Petrobras lost 2.17
percent after the state-controlled company said Thursday it will
earmark more money for exploration and production in its
five-year investment plan.
Iron ore giant Vale slipped 0.32 percent, while
steelmaker Gerdau dropped 0.75 percent.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the second session in
three, adding 0.37 percent to 37,281.13.
Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa climbed
1.22 percent after Mexico's competition watchdog said on
Thursday it had approved with conditions the company's bid for
half of cell phone company Iusacell.
The purchase may allow for a stronger rival to billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil, shares of which lost 0.77
percent.
Shares of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana
jumped more than 10 percent after U.S. club warehouse operator
Costco Wholesale Corp announced plans to buy Comercial
Mexicana's 50 percent stake in the company's Mexican units.
Mexico's bourse is down 1.76 percent in June on tepid a
economic recovery in the United States, the destination of 80
percent of Mexican exports, and the debt crisis in Europe.
"In reality there are some real attractive prices right now
but nobody wants to buy," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at
brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "The biggest investors
prefer to wait and see where the market goes."
Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day slide, gaining
0.17 percent to 4,262.84.
Retailer Cencosud rose 0.83 percent, while retailer
Falabella climbed 0.46 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by Andrew Hay)