* U.S. Fed extends "Operation Twist" until year-end
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.63 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American stocks
reversed early losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said it would extend a monetary stimulus program to help
support a recovery in the world's largest economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied
for a fourth straight session, adding 0.97 percent to 3,579.36.
The U.S. Fed on Wednesday following a two-day meeting
announced it would extend a bond-buying program known as
"Operation Twist" until the end of the year. The program seeks
to bring down long-term borrowing costs by selling bonds with
shorter maturities and buying longer-term securities.
The Fed also repeated in its post-meeting statement that it
expects to keep rates "exceptionally low" at least through 2014,
citing significant risks to the economic outlook due to strains
in global financial markets.
More Fed stimulus tends to increase demand for riskier
assets and reduce flows to safe havens such as U.S. government
bonds.
"The extension of Twist was expected, perhaps it wasn't
everything the market wanted but the tone of the statement was
more dovish than previous ones," said Thiago Carlos, an
economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It was a
reevaluation of the statement that moved the market into
positive territory, as it offers a greater possibility for more
stimulus ahead."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index extended its
rally for a fourth day, adding 0.34 percent to 57,387.75 after
finding resistance near 57,500 points, a level the index has not
closed above since mid-May.
Commodities exporters drove gains in the index, with
preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
rising 1.93 percent and shares of Vale,
the world's largest producer of iron ore, gaining 1.13 percent.
Banking shares weighed most heavily on the index. Itau
Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost
1.54 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco slipped 1.41
percent.
"The outlook for loan defaults is weighing a bit on banking
shares, leaving investors a bit more nervous about the
possibility that banks will have to make bigger provisions for
bad loans," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Consumer defaults in Brazil rose in May at the fastest pace
this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on
Friday.
State-led utility holding company Eletrobras
gained 0.46 percent after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the
company is in talks to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's stake in
a local power distributor.
Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight day,
gaining 0.63 percent to 38,933.29. The index opened above its
50-day simple moving average for the first time in over five
weeks.
Retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra gained
10.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Shares in
the company soared over 16 percent in the previous session after
the company said it closed some derivatives positions in a move
that could help it hold onto a place in the country's benchmark
index, traders said.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.38 percent
after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales in April
rose less than expected on a yearly basis.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.29 percent after Spanish
telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it has no
plans to interfere in the company's hostile bid for Dutch peer
KPN.
Chile's IPSA index gained for a fifth straight day,
adding 0.24 percent to at 4,367.18.
Regional energy group Enersis rose 0.78 percent,
while Banco de Chile gained 0.88 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)