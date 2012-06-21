* Data shows U.S., euro zone economic growth still weak
* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.91 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.17 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Latin American stocks fell
on Thursday after weak manufacturing data around the world
deepened concerns about an economic slowdown in a market already
disappointed by central bank actions.
The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped
a four-day rally, declining 2.51 percent as stocks in Brazil
tumbled by their most in more than a month.
Top regional trading partner, the United States saw
manufacturing grow at its slowest pace in 11 months in June
while business activity shrank for a fifth straight month across
the euro zone.
The data came after the Federal Reserve disappointed
investors betting on a new round of major bond buying. U.S.
policymakers opted on Wednesday to extend a less aggressive
stimulus program to sell short term debt and buy an equal amount
of long term bonds.
"With the economic data from today and the Fed's measures
yesterday, investors are beginning to panic about signals of a
larger slowdown in the global economy and are taking profits,"
said Fernando Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.
Adding to the negative global growth outlook, data showed
China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in
June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since
early 2009, indicating the country's economic trough may extend
well into the third quarter.
Moreover, investors waited on a possible announcement of
credit rating downgrades from Moody's Investors Service of some
of the world's biggest banks.
"The fear is that these banks are less solvent than the
market realizes" said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst with Mexican
brokerage Finamex.
Brazil's Bovespa index notched its biggest daily
loss in more than a month, falling 2.91 percent to 55,505.17.
The soft numbers in top commodity consumer China especially
hurt Brazil, a top trading partner. The Asian giant a key
purchaser of Latin American exports such as iron ore, soybeans
and petroleum.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore miner, lost 2.51 percent and steelmaker Gerdau
slipped 3.60 percent.
Banking shares also slipped after data on Wednesday showed
bounced checks in Brazil rose in May to the highest level since
2009, according to credit research company Serasa Experian.
Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government
bank, fell 3.93 percent. Rival Banco Bradesco fell
2.89 percent.
Mexico's IPC index broke a five-day rally, down 1.17
percent to 38,515.94 after reaching a month high in the previous
session.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, dropped 5.11
percent, contributing most to the index's decline. The falls
came after the company slashed its planned store openings for
2012 and cut its planned investment spending by 11 percent on
Wednesday as it investigates allegations it bribed local
officials to open stores more quickly.
Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico
City, said the IPC could tumble further if it falls past key
support levels at 38,500 and 38,300 points.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.8 percent to 4,361.58 led
by declines in retailer Falabella down 0.89 percent and
industrial conglomerate Copec fell 3.59 percent.
(Additional reporting by Liz Salazar in Mexico City; Danielle
Assalve and Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kenneth Barry)