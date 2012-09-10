* China infrastructure program boosts steelmakers, miners * Iron ore prices soar * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.49 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Latin American stocks rose on M onday as shares of Brazilian steelmakers and miners tracked a jump in iron ore prices after China gave the green light on Fri day to a sweeping infrastructure investment program. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for the fourth straight session, rising 0.6 percent to 3,655.26. A technical trend indicator known as the MACD presented a bullish cross, suggesting shares may have more room to rise in coming sessions. China, Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a principal customer for Brazilian commodities such as iron ore, soybeans and petroleum, announced a $150 billion plan to build ports, roads and other infrastructure projects on Fri day. The announcement, along with data showing China's imports of iron ore rose to a three-month high in August, helped the main steelmaking ingredient jump 6.7 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day jump in more than 21 months. "Today the stronger opening is linked to the stimulus package in China, as it's good for commodities," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. Brazil's Bovespa gained for the third-straight session, rising 1.1 percent to 58,960.72. A national holiday kept markets closed on Fr iday. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, jumped 5.39 percent, contributing most to the index's rise. "With China taking stimulus measures, it helps the price of iron ore recover and creates demand," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with brokerage Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Vale shares had lost nearly 9 percent in August as iron ore prices fell to their lowest since November 2009. "I can't say Vale will present the type of results it did last year, but it will show consistent results again, and not as bad as people were projecting a month ago," Goncalves added. "The shares will recover because of that." China's infrastructure program also helped boost shares of steelmakers, with analysts saying the measures are likely to prop up declining international prices for flat and long steel products. Shares of flat steel producer CSN jumped 7 percent while those of rival steelmaker Usiminas rose 1.66 percent. Oil producer HRT Participações plunged 12.7 percent after a Namibian well drilled by Chariot Oil and Gas , Petrobras <PETR4.SA. and BP did not find commercially viable amounts of oil. The dry well is in the same region as an HRT well. Credit Suisse analysts cut their recommendation on the shares to "neutral" and lowered their price target to 3 reais from 8.50 reais. HRT said the Chariot-Petrobras-BP Namibian well is 145 kilometers from its main prospect in the region and as a result has little to do with its own prospects. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.49 percent to 39,847.50 as shares of heavily weighted telecommunications firm America Movil fell 1.84 percent. Cement producer Cemex gained 0.29 percent after the company said o n M onday it had reached the required acceptance to proceed with a debt exchange, a key part of a broader refinancing plan aimed at pushing back payment of $7.2 billion in debt. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.28 percent to 4,177.64. Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC gained 1.53 percent after it said o n M onday it had bought Brazilian forestry properties from Fibria, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, for 615 million reais ($303 million). Latin America's key stock indexes at 1553 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,655.26 0.6 0.86 Brazil Bovespa 58,960.72 1.1 3.89 Mexico IPC 39,847.50 -0.49 7.47 Chile IPSA 4,177.64 0.28 0.00 Chile IGPA 20,306.43 0.28 0.88 Argentina MerVal 2,384.06 0.08 -3.19 Colombia IGBC 14,230.51 -0.13 12.35 Peru IGRA 20,535.19 0.2 5.45 Venezuela IBC 290,051.22 0.05 147.83