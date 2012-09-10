* China infrastructure program boosts steelmakers, miners
* Iron ore prices soar
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.49 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Latin American stocks rose on
M onday as shares of Brazilian steelmakers and miners tracked a
jump in iron ore prices after China gave the green light on
Fri day to a sweeping infrastructure investment program.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
for the fourth straight session, rising 0.6 percent to 3,655.26.
A technical trend indicator known as the MACD presented a
bullish cross, suggesting shares may have more room to rise in
coming sessions.
China, Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a principal
customer for Brazilian commodities such as iron ore, soybeans
and petroleum, announced a $150 billion plan to build ports,
roads and other infrastructure projects on Fri day.
The announcement, along with data showing China's imports of
iron ore rose to a three-month high in August,
helped the main steelmaking ingredient jump 6.7 percent on
Monday, the biggest one-day jump in more than 21 months.
"Today the stronger opening is linked to the stimulus
package in China, as it's good for commodities," said Adriano
Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos in Salvador,
Brazil.
Brazil's Bovespa gained for the third-straight session,
rising 1.1 percent to 58,960.72. A national holiday kept markets
closed on Fr iday.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's biggest
iron ore producer, jumped 5.39 percent, contributing most to the
index's rise.
"With China taking stimulus measures, it helps the price of
iron ore recover and creates demand," said Fabio Goncalves, an
analyst with brokerage Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Vale shares had lost nearly 9 percent in August as iron ore
prices fell to their lowest since November 2009.
"I can't say Vale will present the type of results it did
last year, but it will show consistent results again, and not as
bad as people were projecting a month ago," Goncalves added.
"The shares will recover because of that."
China's infrastructure program also helped boost shares of
steelmakers, with analysts saying the measures are likely to
prop up declining international prices for flat and long steel
products.
Shares of flat steel producer CSN jumped 7
percent while those of rival steelmaker Usiminas rose
1.66 percent.
Oil producer HRT Participações plunged 12.7
percent after a Namibian well drilled by Chariot Oil and Gas
, Petrobras <PETR4.SA. and BP did not find
commercially viable amounts of oil.
The dry well is in the same region as an HRT well. Credit
Suisse analysts cut their recommendation on the shares to
"neutral" and lowered their price target to 3 reais from 8.50
reais.
HRT said the Chariot-Petrobras-BP Namibian well is 145
kilometers from its main prospect in the region and as a result
has little to do with its own prospects.
Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.49 percent to 39,847.50
as shares of heavily weighted telecommunications firm America
Movil fell 1.84 percent.
Cement producer Cemex gained 0.29 percent after
the company said o n M onday it had reached the required
acceptance to proceed with a debt exchange, a key part of a
broader refinancing plan aimed at pushing back payment of $7.2
billion in debt.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight
session, adding 0.28 percent to 4,177.64.
Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC gained 1.53
percent after it said o n M onday it had bought Brazilian forestry
properties from Fibria, the world's largest
eucalyptus pulp producer, for 615 million reais ($303 million).
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1553 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,655.26 0.6 0.86
Brazil Bovespa 58,960.72 1.1 3.89
Mexico IPC 39,847.50 -0.49 7.47
Chile IPSA 4,177.64 0.28 0.00
Chile IGPA 20,306.43 0.28 0.88
Argentina MerVal 2,384.06 0.08 -3.19
Colombia IGBC 14,230.51 -0.13 12.35
Peru IGRA 20,535.19 0.2 5.45
Venezuela IBC 290,051.22 0.05 147.83