* Investors optimistic on QE3 announcement this week * China's Wen says country will meet economic growth target * Brazil announces cut to electricity rates * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.33 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.25 pct By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to another round of monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Brazilian measures to lower electricity prices boosted the country's manufacturers and mining firms. The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed for the fifth straight day, rising 0.88 percent to 3,667.46. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, however, suggesting the recent rally may be nearing its end. Commodities exporters, steelmakers and homebuilders drove gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the Mexican bourse. Shares rose as investors stepped up bets the U.S. Fed would announce a third round of quantitative easing to boost growth in the world's largest economy following a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. "What we're seeing today is mostly an exaggerated reaction to Fed expectations," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator in Sao Paulo, who warned that investors should remain cautious. "No one knows what's coming and it could be something that frustrates the market." China's Premier Wen Jiabao also said on Tuesday that the world's second-largest economy is on track to meet this year's growth target, and if needed the government could utilize a fiscal stability fund to help reach that goal. Wen's pronouncement helped ease fears over a sharper slowdown in Brazil's biggest trading partner -- a key consumer of Latin American raw materials. It also came on the heels of a $150 billion infrastructure stimulus package announced on Friday that sparked a rally in iron-ore prices and a jump in shares of Brazil's miners and steelmakers. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for a fourth straight day, gaining 1.33 percent to 59,180.39 and breaking through its 125-day simple moving average, a level that has presented resistance since early May. Brazil unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut electricity taxes in a bid to lower energy costs for industries and residential consumers, the latest attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to re-energize the once-booming economy. Industrial companies, where energy is a significant part of costs, are set to benefit more than services from Rousseff's power rate cuts, strategist Carlos Sequeira of BTG Pactual said In a report on Tuesday. Steelmakers are among the biggest winners, especially Usiminas, he added, since CSN and Gerdau produce a good part of the energy they consume. Shares of Usiminas rose 1.23 percent, while those of CSN climbed 2.51 percent. Gerdau shares gained 0.68 percent. Low-margin food processors such as Minerva and BR Foods are also likely to benefit, "as lower production costs tend to have a relatively big impact on profitability," Sequeira said. Shares of mining firm Vale continued to track a rally in iron ore prices, which jumped to more than $100 a tonne on Tuesday for the first time since mid-August. Preferred shares of Vale rose 2.01 percent after rising nearly 3 percent in the previous session. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa jumped over 10 percent after the company said late on Monday it will consider floating its profitable Alphaville unit. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four, adding 0.25 percent to 40,092.38. "There's hope that the Fed will begin QE3 but there is still a lot of doubt how that will happen," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico City. "Even still, the market seems to be upbeat." Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.51 percent after the company said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 4.1 percent in August from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations. Chile's IPSA index gained for the fourth straight session, as shares of LATAM Airlines rose 1.28 percent, offsetting a 0.59 percent loss by Banco Santander Chile . Latin America's key stock indexes at 1614 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,667.46 0.88 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 59,180.39 1.33 4.28 Mexico IPC 40,092.38 0.25 8.13 Chile IPSA 4,184.20 0.23 0.16 Chile IGPA 20,334.10 0.2 1.01 Argentina MerVal 2,399.76 1.18 -2.55 Colombia IGBC 14,151.90 -0.23 11.73 Peru IGRA 20,637.85 0.49 5.98 Venezuela IBC 297,466.44 1.12 154.17